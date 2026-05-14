Undrafted TE Lance Mason Has The Tools To Crack The Seattle Depth Chart

If you’re an undrafted rookie tight end trying to make the Seattle Seahawks’ roster right now, it might feel a little intimidating. The current room may lack a true superstar with hall of fame credentials, but what it does have might make your task even harder. The room is deep with players the team clearly likes, and you’re probably not beating them out.

AJ Barner had a breakout second year where he offered prolific receiving abilities combined with plus blocking. Elijah Arroyo was a top 50 pick in the draft thirteen months ago and isn’t going anywhere. Eric Saubert was deemed so important to the team that they extended him in the middle of the season, a very surprising move for a backup.

Then you have guys like Harrison Bryant, who the team recently signed, who has been successful in the NFL in previous seasons. Nick Kallerup is still hanging around as a viable option. Even Brady Russell is viewed by some as more of a tight end than a fullback. So a player like Lance Mason has a lot to overcome. How can he overcome it?

How He Got Here

Missouri State Bears tight end Lance Mason (85) scores the game winning touchdown. | Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mason played his High School ball at Rockwell-Heath High School in Texas, starting at linebacker before making his way to tight end. 34 catches for 556 yards in his final season was enough to draw the interest of the Missouri State Bears. After two quiet seasons, he turned heads with 34 catches for 590 yards and 6 touchdowns, helping the Bears to an 8-4 record.

At that point, he transferred to the Wisconsin Badgers, and continued to produce even against a higher level of competition. 30 receptions for 398 yards and 4 touchdowns actually made him Wisconsin’s top receiving threat along with Vinny Anthony. Not quite enough to get drafted, but very strong given how anemic Wisconsin’s passing attack was all season.

It wasn’t enough to get invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, nor was it enough to get drafted, but Mason was viewed as a top UDFA candidate. Not too long after the draft, he signed with the Seahawks.

What Does He Have?

Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back John Nestor (17) tackles Wisconsin Badgers tight end Lance Mason (86). | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Mason is an H-back tight end, not big or strong enough to play inline, but with enough athleticism and skill to be a capable receiver. I think he can be a decent blocker if allowed to play in space, but putting him on the line and asking him to handle edge rushers one-on-one is likely to produce bad results. This paints a fairly clear picture of him as a player.

Let him run routes, get the ball in his hands, and see what damage he can do to bowl over would-be tacklers. His production at Wisconsin, where no one put up big numbers in receiving for assorted reasons, indicates some pretty strong abilities. That being said, he’s an unremarkable athlete who gets outmuscled at the catch point, so there’s stuff to work on.

Is It Enough?

Wisconsin Badgers tight end Lance Mason (86) celebrates with wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr. (13). | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Mason’s odds of making the 53 man are very thin. You’d need the team to carry four tight ends plus Brady Russell to even have a chance, and then you’d need Mason to beat out Kallerup and Bryant. I don’t think that’s the thing to consider here. Mason’s goal should be to make the practice squad, as his primary competition there is Kallerup. Much more doable.

Still not great odds, but at the very least you can see the light at the end of the tunnel. And again, if Mason impresses this offseason and preseason, it might earn him a job elsewhere. I wouldn’t currently pick Mason as the guy to make the practice squad, but he’s got a shot. There’s some ability here, and he’s standing out over most of the other UDFA players.

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