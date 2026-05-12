Ranking Every Seahawks Position Group By Overall Talent and Depth

General manager John Schneider deserves a lot of credit for the way he’s built the Seattle Seahawks roster.

He not only built a roster that was able to win it all following this past season, but they’re still one of the favorites even after losing key players such as Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III in free agency.

The question now is where exactly their strengths lie entering the new year. To answer that, let’s rank each position group by depth and talent.

Defensive Line/EDGE

Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence reacts against the Carolina Panthers. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The strength of the entire team lies on the defensive line for Seattle. Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy, Jarran Reed, and Derrick Hall all make an impact up front.

Seattle did lose Boye Mafe in free agency, but recovered well by signing Dante Fowler to a far more affordable deal. The Seahawks won the Super Bowl in large part due to the pressure this front provided and they should be just as good in 2026.

Secondary

Seattle lost two of their top players in the secondary with Coby Bryant signing with the Chicago Bears and Riq Woolen joining the Philadelphia Eagles. Even so, they enter 2026 loaded in this area.

At cornerback, they have Devon Witherspoon and Josh Jobe, who are joined by several promising rookies. At safety, Nick Emmanwori and Julian Love return while Bud Clark joins them following an impressive run at TCU.

Running Back

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price rushes for a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Losing Walker stings, but Jadarian Price will be enough to keep the chains moving. Seahawks On SI’s Jeremy Brener even called Price’s addition Schneider’s most underrated move, claiming it stabilizes the position.

He will be joined by Zach Charbonnet once he’s fully recovered from a torn ACL. Their third back is Emanuel Wilson, another underrated addition, who averaged 4.5 yards per carry during three seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

Wide Receiver

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has enough talent on his own to make this a complete group. That said, he has Cooper Kupp and Rashid Shaheed to work with, giving Seattle a deep threat and a slot receiver that opposing teams have to worry about.

Quarterback

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sam Darnold silenced a lot of critics this season with his performance. It would be nice to see fewer turnovers, but he proved you can win with him. Drew Lock and Jalen Milroe return as the backups in 2026, and it will be interesting to see if Milroe can push Lock for the QB2 spot.

Offensive Line

At tackle, the Seahawks are solid with Charles Cross and Abe Lucas. Grey Zabel was also a huge help at left guard during his rookie season. Beyond that, however, there are a lot more questions than answers. Quite frankly, it was surprising to see such little attention paid to the O-line this offseason.

Linebacker

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ernest Jones had 126 tackles and Drake Thomas had 96. Those two are underrated players, but their backups are relatively unknown. That hurts the overall position in these rankings.

Tight End

A.J Barner had a strong showing with 519 yards and six touchdowns on 52 receptions. Other than Barner, the Seahawks didn’t have a lot of help at tight end. They hope Elijah Arroyo can change that, but he had just 15 catches for 179 yards as a rookie.

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