Updated Seattle Seahawks Depth Chart After 53-Man Roster Cuts
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The Seattle Seahawks made their initial cuts on Sunday, trimming their roster down to 53 players. There weren't too many shockers, which is the norm when a team is as complete as the defending champions are.
A couple of potential surprises include the decision to release Trevon Diggs, the veteran cornerback who was recently signed to add depth. Of course, Seattle did add UDFA Avery Smith via trade before all the cuts were announced, shaking things up in the secondary.
Another surprise in the secondary is the lack of safeties on the initial 53-man roster. Seattle is going with just three safeties, releasing both D’Anthony Bell and Rodney Thomas II while waiving AJ Finley. Seattle will surely bring some of those players back via the practice squad, but could look for outside help as well.
Offensively, the Seahawks elected to keep Emanuel Wilson while letting go of preseason star Jacardia White. They also kept Montorie Foster Jr. at wide receiver following his strong performance this offseason. With all the dust settled on the roster cuts, let's take a look at the current depth chart for the Seahawks.
Seattle Seahawks Offensive Depth Chart
Quarterback: Sam Darnold, Drew Lock, Jalen Milroe
Running Back: Jadarian Price, George Holani, Emanuel Wilson (Zach Charbonnet PUP)
Fullback: Brady Russell
Wide Receiver: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Montorie Foster Jr.
Slot Receiver: Cooper Kupp
Wide Receiver: Rashid Shaheed, Tory Horton
Tight End: AJ Barner, Elijah Arroyo, Eric Saubert, Nick Kallerup
Left Tackle: Charles Cross, Josh Jones
Left Guard: Grey Zabel, Christian Haynes, Bryce Cabeldue
Center: Jalen Sundell, Olu Oluwatimi
Right Guard: Anthony Bradford, Beau Stephens
Right Tackle: Abe Lucas, Josh Jones
Seattle Seahawks Defensive Depth Chart
Defensive End: Leonard Williams, Mike Morris
Nose Tackle: Byron Murphy II, Brandon Pili
Defensive Tackle: Jarran Reed, Rylie Mills
Rush: DeMarcus Lawrence, Derick Hall
WLB: Drake Thomas, Tyrice Knight, Chazz Surratt
MLB: Ernest Jones IV, Patrick O’Connell
OLB: Uchenna Nwosu, Dante Fowler Jr., Connor O’Toole
Cornerback: Devon Witherspoon, Nehemiah Pritchett
Nickel: Nick Emmanwori, Avery Smith
Strong Safety: Julian Love
Free Safety: Ty Okada
Cornerback: Josh Jobe, Julian Neal
Seattle Seahawks Special Teams Depth Chart
Kicker: Jason Myers
Punter: Michael Dickson
Long Snapper: Chris Stoll
Kick Returner: Rashid Shaheed, Tory Horton, George Holani
Punt Returner: Rashid Shaheed, Tory Horton
Teams have until 10 a.m. PT on Monday to put in claims for players, which could alter Seattle's roster and depth chart. For now, this is the first look at your 2026 Seahawks's roster.
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Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.