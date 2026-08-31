Updated Seattle Seahawks Depth Chart After 53-Man Roster Cuts

The Seattle Seahawks made their initial cuts on Sunday, trimming their roster down to 53 players. There weren't too many shockers, which is the norm when a team is as complete as the defending champions are.

A couple of potential surprises include the decision to release Trevon Diggs, the veteran cornerback who was recently signed to add depth. Of course, Seattle did add UDFA Avery Smith via trade before all the cuts were announced, shaking things up in the secondary.

Another surprise in the secondary is the lack of safeties on the initial 53-man roster. Seattle is going with just three safeties, releasing both D’Anthony Bell and Rodney Thomas II while waiving AJ Finley. Seattle will surely bring some of those players back via the practice squad, but could look for outside help as well.

Offensively, the Seahawks elected to keep Emanuel Wilson while letting go of preseason star Jacardia White. They also kept Montorie Foster Jr. at wide receiver following his strong performance this offseason. With all the dust settled on the roster cuts, let's take a look at the current depth chart for the Seahawks.

Seattle Seahawks Offensive Depth Chart

Seattle Seahawks RB Emanuel Wilson and offensive coordinator Brian Fleury during training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback: Sam Darnold, Drew Lock, Jalen Milroe

Running Back: Jadarian Price, George Holani, Emanuel Wilson (Zach Charbonnet PUP)

Fullback: Brady Russell

Wide Receiver: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Montorie Foster Jr.

Slot Receiver: Cooper Kupp

Wide Receiver: Rashid Shaheed, Tory Horton

Tight End: AJ Barner, Elijah Arroyo, Eric Saubert, Nick Kallerup

Left Tackle: Charles Cross, Josh Jones

Left Guard: Grey Zabel, Christian Haynes, Bryce Cabeldue

Center: Jalen Sundell, Olu Oluwatimi

Right Guard: Anthony Bradford, Beau Stephens

Right Tackle: Abe Lucas, Josh Jones

Seattle Seahawks Defensive Depth Chart

Toledo defensive back Avery Smith speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive End: Leonard Williams, Mike Morris

Nose Tackle: Byron Murphy II, Brandon Pili

Defensive Tackle: Jarran Reed, Rylie Mills

Rush: DeMarcus Lawrence, Derick Hall

WLB: Drake Thomas, Tyrice Knight, Chazz Surratt

MLB: Ernest Jones IV, Patrick O’Connell

OLB: Uchenna Nwosu, Dante Fowler Jr., Connor O’Toole

Cornerback: Devon Witherspoon, Nehemiah Pritchett

Nickel: Nick Emmanwori, Avery Smith

Strong Safety: Julian Love

Free Safety: Ty Okada

Cornerback: Josh Jobe, Julian Neal

Seattle Seahawks Special Teams Depth Chart

Kicker: Jason Myers

Punter: Michael Dickson

Long Snapper: Chris Stoll

Kick Returner: Rashid Shaheed, Tory Horton, George Holani

Punt Returner: Rashid Shaheed, Tory Horton

Teams have until 10 a.m. PT on Monday to put in claims for players, which could alter Seattle's roster and depth chart. For now, this is the first look at your 2026 Seahawks's roster.

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