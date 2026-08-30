Seahawks Cut Trevon Diggs Amid 53-Man Roster Deadline

The Seattle Seahawks are making a surprise move ahead of the final roster cuts.

According to Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune, the Seahawks are moving on from Trevon Diggs, whom the team signed earlier this month in free agency.

#Seahawks cut CB Trevon Diggs — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 30, 2026

Why Seahawks Cut Trevon Diggs

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs looks on during warmups before the game against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The move is a bit of a surprise considering Diggs had an interception in the team's preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. Diggs spoke about how it felt to make an impact on his team ahead of the regular season just days after joining the roster.

"I feel I got the jitters out," Diggs said via the team's website. "I haven't played in, what, seven months since I put on equipment and just been flying around and going against someone else. I only had two practices. So just getting out there and just getting the natural football feeling, getting that feeling back, it felt good."

The Seahawks have had more movement at the cornerback position than any other group in training camp this offseason. The team extended Devon Witherspoon and Josh Jobe, but also signed Diggs and former first-round pick Terrion Arnold. While Arnold will be placed on the NFL Commissioner's Exemption List to start the season, which means he cannot practice or play with the team until further notice, Seattle ultimately decided to move on from Diggs.

The Seahawks also made a trade for Avery Smith of the Los Angeles Chargers. Once that deal was made, it definitely shook up the cornerback room, and the team is ultimately deciding to part ways with Diggs, who made it to the Pro Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021 and 2022.

While Diggs has not made the team out of training camp, there is a possibility he could return, according to NFL insider Ari Meirov. Because Diggs was a veteran, he will not have to go through waivers and can sign with any of the 32 teams he chooses, including the Seahawks.

The Seahawks are rolling into the season with Witherspoon, Jobe, third-round pick Julian Neal, the aforementioned Smith and Nehemiah Pritchett at the cornerback position. Arnold should come down the line, and there is potential for Diggs to join them, but this was just a matter of there being one too many cooks in the kitchen.

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