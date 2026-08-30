Seattle Seahawks Full 53-Man Roster After Cutdown Deadline
In this story:
The Seattle Seahawks are officially done with training camp, and they have their initial 53-man roster.
The roster is far from a finished product, as the team will make some changes throughout the year on a weekly basis. Seattle has a very deep roster that will hope to compete for a Super Bowl for a second straight season.
Here's a look at the initial 53-man roster:
Quarterbacks (3)
- Sam Darnold (#14)
- Drew Lock (#2)
- Jalen Milroe (#6)
Running Backs & Fullbacks (4)
- George Holani (#36 - RB)
- Jadarian Price (#8 - RB)
- Brady Russell (#38 - FB)
- Emanuel Wilson (#27 - RB)
Wide Receivers (5)
- Montorie Foster Jr (#87)
- Tory Horton (#15)
- Cooper Kupp (#10)
- Rashid Shaheed (#22)
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba (#11)
Tight Ends (4)
- Elijah Arroyo (#18)
- AJ Barner (#88)
- Nick Kallerup (#89)
- Eric Saubert (#81)
Offensive Line (10)
- Anthony Bradford (#75 - G)
- Bryce Cabeldue (#77 - G)
- Charles Cross (#67 - T)
- Christian Haynes (#64 - G)
- Josh Jones (#74 - G/T)
- Abraham Lucas (#72 - T)
- Olu Oluwatimi (#55 - C)
- Beau Stephens (#60 - G)
- Jalen Sundell (#61 - C)
- Grey Zabel (#76 - G)
Defensive Line (6)
- Rylie Mills (#98 - DE)
- Mike Morris (#94 - DE)
- Byron Murphy II (#91 - DT)
- Brandon Pili (#95 - NT)
- Jarran Reed (#90 - NT)
- Leonard Williams (#99 - DT)
Linebackers (10)
- Dante Fowler Jr. (#56)
- Derick Hall (#58)
- Ernest Jones IV (#13)
- Tyrice Knight (#48)
- DeMarcus Lawrence (#0)
- Uchenna Nwosu (#7)
- Patrick O'Connell (#52)
- Connor O'Toole (#57)
- Chazz Surratt (#44)
- Drake Thomas (#32)
Cornerbacks (5)
- Josh Jobe (#29)
- Julian Neal (#1)
- Nehemiah Pritchett (#28)
- Avery Smith
- Devon Witherspoon (#20)
The Seahawks did trade for cornerback Avery Smith from the Los Angeles Chargers. In a corresponding move, the team cut linebacker Chris Paul Jr.
Safeties (3)
- Nick Emmanwori (#3)
- Julian Love (#20)
- Ty Okada (#39)
Special Teams (3)
- Michael Dickson (#4 - P)
- Jason Myers (#5 - K)
- Chris Stoll (#41 - LS)
PUP List (1)
- Zach Charbonnet (#26 - RB)
Injured Reserve (5)
- Robbie Ouzts (#40 - FB)
- Jake Bobo (#19 - WR)
- Irv Charles (#85 - WR, Designated to Return)
- Mason Richman (#78 - T/G)
- Bud Clark (#9 - S)
Commissioner's Exemption List (1)
- Terrion Arnold (CB)
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Jeremy Brener is an editor and writer for Seattle Seahawks On SI. He has been covering the Seahawks since 2023. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism.Follow JeremyBrener