Seattle Seahawks Full 53-Man Roster After Cutdown Deadline

The Seattle Seahawks are officially done with training camp, and they have their initial 53-man roster.

The roster is far from a finished product, as the team will make some changes throughout the year on a weekly basis. Seattle has a very deep roster that will hope to compete for a Super Bowl for a second straight season.

Here's a look at the initial 53-man roster:

Quarterbacks (3)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold takes the field prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sam Darnold (#14)

Drew Lock (#2)

Jalen Milroe (#6)

Running Backs & Fullbacks (4)

George Holani (#36 - RB)

Jadarian Price (#8 - RB)

Brady Russell (#38 - FB)

Emanuel Wilson (#27 - RB)

Wide Receivers (5)

Montorie Foster Jr (#87)

Tory Horton (#15)

Cooper Kupp (#10)

Rashid Shaheed (#22)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (#11)

Tight Ends (4)

Elijah Arroyo (#18)

AJ Barner (#88)

Nick Kallerup (#89)

Eric Saubert (#81)

Offensive Line (10)

Anthony Bradford (#75 - G)

Bryce Cabeldue (#77 - G)

Charles Cross (#67 - T)

Christian Haynes (#64 - G)

Josh Jones (#74 - G/T)

Abraham Lucas (#72 - T)

Olu Oluwatimi (#55 - C)

Beau Stephens (#60 - G)

Jalen Sundell (#61 - C)

Grey Zabel (#76 - G)

Defensive Line (6)

Rylie Mills (#98 - DE)

Mike Morris (#94 - DE)

Byron Murphy II (#91 - DT)

Brandon Pili (#95 - NT)

Jarran Reed (#90 - NT)

Leonard Williams (#99 - DT)

Linebackers (10)

Dante Fowler Jr. (#56)

Derick Hall (#58)

Ernest Jones IV (#13)

Tyrice Knight (#48)

DeMarcus Lawrence (#0)

Uchenna Nwosu (#7)

Patrick O'Connell (#52)

Connor O'Toole (#57)

Chazz Surratt (#44)

Drake Thomas (#32)

Cornerbacks (5)

Josh Jobe (#29)

Julian Neal (#1)

Nehemiah Pritchett (#28)

Avery Smith

Devon Witherspoon (#20)

The Seahawks did trade for cornerback Avery Smith from the Los Angeles Chargers. In a corresponding move, the team cut linebacker Chris Paul Jr.

Safeties (3)

Nick Emmanwori (#3)

Julian Love (#20)

Ty Okada (#39)

Special Teams (3)

Michael Dickson (#4 - P)

Jason Myers (#5 - K)

Chris Stoll (#41 - LS)

PUP List (1)

Zach Charbonnet (#26 - RB)

Injured Reserve (5)

Robbie Ouzts (#40 - FB)

Jake Bobo (#19 - WR)

Irv Charles (#85 - WR, Designated to Return)

Mason Richman (#78 - T/G)

Bud Clark (#9 - S)

Commissioner's Exemption List (1)

Terrion Arnold (CB)

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