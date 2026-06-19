USA vs. Australia Can Add to Seahawks' Lumen Field Memories

The Seattle Seahawks are slowly getting ready for the start of the NFL season on September 9 at Lumen Field, but the stadium is packed on a Friday afternoon in the middle of June.

Lumen Field has undergone a temporary name change to Seattle Stadium for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and Team USA will host Australia in a group stage match. Thousands of American fans will cheer on the Stars and Stripes, hoping to create another major memory in the stadium, which is something the Seahawks have done for nearly 25 years.

Wild Things Can Happen in Seattle Stadium

The Seahawks are familiar with the drama that can happen in the stadium. With the World Cup being the world's biggest sports stage, another chapter in the history of the stadium can be written.

The stadium is viewed as one of the loudest stadiums in the world, which should be a factor when Team USA takes the pitch against Australia. The Seahawks fan base, combined with the unique acoustics in the stadium, make Seattle one of the more challenging places to play for opponents. That should give Team USA a massive advantage against Australia.

Prepare For an Earthquake

Back in Jan. 2011, when Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch scored a touchdown in the playoffs against the New Orleans Saints, it was reported that the ground was shaking due to the amount of noise in the stadium. Since that moment, the stadium has been viewed as a hotbed for loud, shaking scores for the Seahawks.

During this year's playoffs, Rasheed Shaheed ran the ball back 95 yards for a touchdown on the game's opening play in the divisional round against the San Francisco 49ers. That generated seismic activity in the stadium, which ultimately led to their blowout victory.

The following week against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC championship game, activity underground was also recorded.

It doesn't get much bigger than the World Cup, and fans are destined to be loud at some point during the match. If Team USA can lean into that crowd noise, there will be a lot of happy fans leaving the stadium on Friday afternoon.

Kickoff between Team USA and Australia is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. PT. Fans can watch the game on Fox.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter