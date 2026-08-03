Every Sam Darnold Question on 'ESPN Jeopardy'

As the reigning Super Bowl champion quarterback, Sam Darnold has gotten a lot of attention as the signal caller for the Seattle Seahawks.

Despite struggling early in his career, Darnold has learned from his mistakes and emerged as one of the league's top quarterbacks. His stardom has helped him earn his own category on an episode of "ESPN Jeopardy," which featured ESPN reporters Christine Williamson, Jeremy Schaap and Kimberley Martin.

Here's a look at each of the five questions:

200 Points

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold with quarterbacks coach Josh McCown. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"In 2026, Sam won the Super Bowl, and Minnesota fired the GM who thought this Michigan quarterback was a better bet."

Answer: Who is JJ McCarthy?

Without the Minnesota Vikings' desire to keep JJ McCarthy, the Seahawks would never have landed Darnold in free agency. The Vikings' decision to move on from him led the Seahawks to sign him to a three-year, $100 million contract, which he proved to make it count in Year 1.

Now, the Seahawks are going into Year 2 of the Darnold era confident as ever in his abilities while the Vikings are having McCarthy compete for the starting job against Kyler Murray.

400 Points

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan talks to the media during the NFL League Meetings | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"As a backup playing home games in Levi's Stadium, where he later won the Super Bowl, Sam learned a lot from this head coach."

Answer: Who is Kyle Shanahan?

Shanahan was one of the coaches Darnold ended up beating in the playoffs last season as the Seahawks torched the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. The Seahawks clearly respect Shanahan as a coach as they hired Klint Kubiak from his coaching tree to be their offensive coordinator in 2025 before adding Brian Fleury, who served as the Niners' tight ends coach last season.

600 Points

Former NFL player and photographer Marshawn Lynch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

"Can redheads throw spirals? Yes. There was Sonny Jurgensen, who died in 2026, and Sam, who Marshawn Lynch appropriately called this."

Answer: What is 'Ginger'?

Upon joining the Seahawks last offseason, Lynch gave his stamp of approval in his own unique way.

Marshawn Lynch meeting Seahawks QB Sam Darnold for the first time:

“They told me that Gingers is black.”

😂😂😂 #NFL pic.twitter.com/DdJhieZjgi — Piece Sports (@PieceSports) August 14, 2025

800 Points

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold warms up before facing the Miami Dolphins. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Early on, Sam had a tough day on Monday Night Football and, while mic'd up, made the spooky admission that he was seeing these."

Answer: What are ghosts?

Before arriving in Seattle and winning a Super Bowl, this was arguably the moment that defined Darnold's career. The Monday Night Football game in question came in Week 7 of his second season, where he threw four interceptions in a 33-0 loss to the New England Patriots.

Many believed Darnold wouldn't improve beyond this point, but it's safe to say he's put those ghosts to bed.

1000 Points

A Seattle Seahawks fan cheers before Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Introduced as the Seahawks quarterback, Sam said, 'Excited to meet some of the fans. The [these] to finally have them on my side.'"

Answer: Who are the 12s?

Darnold gave the 12s reason to celebrate last season and he hopes to continue doing so in training camp this summer.

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