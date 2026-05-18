History Says Seahawks Will Handle Business vs. Patriots in NFL Season Opener

The NFL’s 107th campaign is still roughly four months away. With the recent release of the 2026 schedule comes the usually far-too-early predictions for the season. You never know what could happen between now and early September via trades and injuries.

Here is what is known. On Wednesday, September 9, at Qwest Field, the Seattle Seahawks will host the New England Patriots in a rematch of Super Bowl LX played at Levi’s Stadium back on February 8. Mike Maconald’s team walked away with a 29-13 victory.

Super Bowl rematches are happening more frequently

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Now the teams will play in the first game of the 2026 season after clashing in the final contest of 2025. It’s will be the third such time that this will occur. After the Kansas City Chiefs throttled the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV, Bud Grant’s club got revenge by beating the Chiefs, 27-10, in Week 1 on 1970.

Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos edged the Carolina Panthers, 21-20, in the 2016 season opener. This was seven months after Von Miller and company manhandled Cam Newton and the Panthers, 24-10, in Super Bowl 50 at Santa Clara.

In 2021, teams began playing 17 regular-season games, and with that came a tweak to the NFL scheduling format. This year’s clash between the Seahawks and Patriots will mark the fourth consecutive year and the 12th time that two teams who faced each other in the Super Bowl battled the following year in the regular season.

The numbers favor the defending champions Seahawks

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For what it’s worth, the team that hoisted the Lombardi Trophy won the next meeting eight of the 11 previous instances. Here is some more disappointing news for head coach Mike Vrabel, quarterback Drake Maye, and the reigning AFC title holders. The defending Super Bowl champion is 40-18-1 lifetime in its first game the following season. That includes an impressive 21-5 mark by the defending champs the past 26 years dating back to 1999.

Of course, it will be a brand new season and changes for both teams. And none bigger than the fact that the Patriots’ defense won’t be facing Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III. He's now a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. Overall, Seattle’s losses in free agency (CB Riq Woolen, S Coby Bryant, OLB Boye Mafe) were minimal and this is still a very loaded roster thanks to general manager John Schneider.

Indeed, what Vrabel and company will be facing is a Seahawks’ team that brings a 10-game overall winning streak into 2026, those victories by a combined 290-145 score.

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