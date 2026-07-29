The Latest on Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet's Torn ACL Injury Update

The Seattle Seahawks have potential starting running back Zach Charbonnet on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List to start training camp, but that may not be the case for long.

Sports Illustrated reporter Albert Breer says Charbonnet could be ready to go for the team's season opener on Sept. 9 against the New England Patriots in a Super Bowl LX rematch at Lumen Field.

"Finally, there are a couple of guys returning from injury worth watching. Zach Charbonnet’s readiness for Week 1 looms as a potential close call—and the Seahawks are going to be smart with him, in the hopes that they get his best when it matters most," Breer wrote.

"As such, first-round pick Jadarian Price, who’s proven himself hungry to show what he can do after playing as a complement to Jeremiyah Love at Notre Dame, is a pivotal figure. And while there is competition at the position, the staff’s looking harder at what each guy can do so they can get the guys in the right roles."

Zach Charbonnet Could Return in Week 1

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet carries the ball as San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green defends. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Having Charbonnet ready for Week 1 would be a massive boost for the Seahawks, who lost Kenneth Walker III in free agency after he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Seahawks will hope to get rookie first-round pick Jadarian Price in the mix for some reps, but the team wants Charbonnet in there to help out. Seattle is likely to have a running back committee like it did last season, potentially with Charbonnet as the lead back and Price as the second string due to his shiftiness and speed.

Last year, Charbonnet was just behind Walker in terms of snaps. Walker had 498 snaps compared to Charbonnet's 490, but the latter missed the team's Week 3 contest against the New Orleans Saints due to injury.

During that game, Walker was on the field for just 30 snaps, but due to the 44-13 blowout, the team gave George Holani 20 snaps to work with as the backup.

Player Games Played 2025 Snap Counts Kenneth Walker III 17 498 (46.8%) Zach Charbonnet 16 490 (46.05%)

The Seahawks will play things by ear as the season draws closer, but knowing Charbonnet is progressing rapidly in his recovery process is a good sign for the defending champions.

The Seahawks open the preseason on Saturday, Aug. 15 against the Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 PM PT inside Lumen Field.

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