Vikings Request to Interview Long-Tenured Seahawks Executive

The Minnesota Vikings, who are on the hunt for a new general manager, have requested to interview Seattle Seahawks assistant general manager Nolan Teasley, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Teasley joined the Seahawks in 2013 as a scouting intern, just four seasons into John Schneider's regime as the team's general manager. He has also spent time as a pro personnel scout, assistant director and director of pro personnel, and was promoted to assistant general manager in 2023.

If the Vikings hired Teasley, the Seahawks would get two third-round compensatory picks, per ESPN's Brady Henderson.

Minnesota also requested an interview with Rams assistant general manager John McKay and Bills assistant general manager Terrance Gray, per Schefter.

Why Teasley is a target

Although Teasley isn't as impactful as someone like Schneider or head coach Mike Macdonald, he has learned directly from Schneider over 13 seasons with Seattle. During that span, the franchise has been one of the most successful in the entire NFL, winning two Super Bowls (three appearances) and nine total playoff appearances.

The Seahawks have shown an ability to retool and reload at an impressive pace, which is something many NFL teams struggle to do over decades. Like Gray and McKay, all three candidates the Vikings are interested in have been helping build Super Bowl-contending teams.

Apr 25, 2026; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams assistant general manager John McKay at press conference at Code Next lab at Hollywood Park. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Minnesota has had good seasons in the same span, making the playoffs five times since 2013, but they have never advanced past the Divisional Round. The Vikings are looking for someone in the front office who can take them to the next level.

It would be a big loss for the Seahawks, who absolutely rely on everyone in the building to guide their success. But it would be yet another testament to Schneider's effectiveness as the Seahawks' GM since he and Pete Carroll first took over in 2010.

The other negative side effect, of course, is that the Seahawks would have to fill Teasley's role. They could hire from within, as they have multiple candidates who could step up and are a good fit.

Just like with Seattle's free agents, success means others will want what you have. That's what the Seahawks are enduring right now, and it will only continue if they keep competing for championships.

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