What Latest Kenneth Walker Quote Says About John Schneider, Seahawks

New Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III knew he would be leaving the Seattle Seahawks before they hoisted the Lombardi Trophy at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Walker revealed he knew he would be leaving the Seahawks "sometime during the season," per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, stating when he got to free agency, he was "pretty much knowing you weren't going to be there."

Seahawks general manager John Schneider could have used the franchise tag on Walker (approximately $14 million) or offered him a similar amount that he got from the Chiefs ($14.35 million per year). Instead, they decided not to match that amount, ultimately drafting Jadarian Price No. 32 overall to replace Walker.

If Zach Charbonnet were healthy (tore ACL in January), allowing Walker to leave in free agency would have made more sense. But the fact that Charbonnet will miss time in 2026, and Walker was coming off an electric playoff run, made it a questionable decision.

Whether Price can fill Walker's shoes remains to be seen. But it does tell us about Schneider's approach to roster building.

Despite Walker's production, it was a done deal

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald and running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrate with the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The first major thing we learned was that Schneider, like many of the NFL's GMs, still doesn't put as much value in the running back position as he does in other parts of the roster.

This offseason, the focus was on new contracts for cornerback Devon Witherspoon (which still hasn't gotten done) and wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Rashid Shaheed, while also retaining emerging defensive players who would be much cheaper to re-sign (Josh Jobe and Drake Thomas, most notably).

Depending on how Price plays as a rookie, it wouldn't be shocking to see Charbonnet walk after the 2026 season. Head coach Mike Macdonald has expressed more praise in Charbonnet's work ethic and culture fit, but the cap could be tight with multiple other key players needing new contracts.

It's cheaper to draft Price than re-sign Walker, and it gave the team four years with a fifth-year option before they have to worry about a new contract for the former Notre Dame standout.

Injury history had to be a part of it as well. Walker played all 17 games in 2025, but that was the first time in his four years with the Seahawks that he'd stayed healthy. He missed a combined 10 games his first three seasons in the league.

That had to be a concern for Schneider, and Walker may have got that feeling from Schneider well before he was set to begin negotiating with other teams. When he had to step up in the postseason, Walker was trying to win a championship while also trying to earn himself a bigger pay day.

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) rushes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Levi's Stadium. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Schneider and Macdonald want players they can rely on to be on the field consistently. Before his injury, Charbonnet had been much more reliable since being drafted in 2023.

The main hope at this point is that Schneider has a firm grasp of the roster. If Walker already knew he was leaving before Super Bowl LX, Schneider's comments at the Seahawks' parade, though made in jest, appear much more awkward than before.

“To Ken Walker being the MVP, let’s go!” Schneider shouted to the crowd at Lumen Field. “He tried negotiating with me five minutes ago; it was really weird. Anyway, MVP! MVP! MVP!”

Schneider later admitted he was nervous and, obviously, made it up. But it didn't look good at the time, and looks even worse now. He also stated they wanted Walker back at the NFL Scouting Combine, but that didn't mean they were willing to match the price tag.

If anything, all of this highlights the business of the NFL. Walker understood he wasn't going to be a priority, and teams are always going to put themselves first over loyalty to one player. It reinforces that almost everything said or suggested publicly by players or executives could change at any moment.

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