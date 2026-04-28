Seahawks' New Post-Super Bowl Draft Class Far Exceeds the Last One

The Seattle Seahawks just assembled only their second post-Super Bowl draft class in franchise history.

It had been 12 years since the last one, and the Seahawks immediately got back to the final game of the schedule with the 2014 draft class, which bookended their Super Bowl XLVIII victory at the end of the 2013 season.

Seattle had a few positional needs emerge this offseason after players left in free agency, and they were heading into the draft with only four selections. General manager John Schneider doubled that amount via trades, and they filled multiple of the team's biggest needs.

So, how does the 2014 Seahawks draft class compare to the 2026 class? Which draft graded out better at the time they were executed?

2014 selections (9 total picks)

Team needs entering draft: RT, EDGE, WR, CB

2nd Round (No. 45): WR Paul Richardson, Colorado

2nd Round (No. 64): OT Justin Britt, Missouri

4th Round (No. 108): EDGE Cassius Marsh, UCLA

4th Round (No. 123): WR Kevin Norwood, Alabama

4th Round (No. 132): LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, Boston College

5th Round (No. 172): DT Jimmy Staten, Middle Tennessee State

6th Round (No. 199): OL Garrett Scott, Marshall

6th Round (No. 208): DB Eric Pinkins, San Diego State

7th Round (No. 227): RB Kiero Small, Arkansas

Sep 15, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Seattle Seahawks center Justin Britt (68) snaps the ball to quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in a shotgun formation against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Heinz Field. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Seahawks didn't even have a day one pick in this draft, and most of their selections were concentrated in Rounds 4-6.

Richardson, their top pick, wasn't a big contributor until 2017 when he totaled 44 catches for 703 yards and six touchdowns. He went on to sign a five-year, $40 million contract with the then-Washington Redskins, but played only two seasons there before being out of the NFL.

In general, this was a draft where most of the Seahawks' higher picks went on to contribute with other teams. Marsh and Pierre-Louis both found success elsewhere, and Britt was by far the best pick of this draft for the Seahawks. That was a product of the team not having many holes in 2014.

Britt played in 87 games (86 starts) for the Seahawks over six seasons, playing right tackle, left guard and center during his tenure in Seattle. That helped anchor their offensive line that season, even if Britt never reached Pro Bowl or All-Pro status.

One of the deficiencies of this class was a lack of defensive backs for the future to develop behind the Legion of Boom stars. That hurt them in the following seasons, as did a lack of interior defensive line depth.

Staten, Scott and Small never appeared in a game for the Seahawks.

2026 selections (8 total picks)

Team needs entering draft: RB, CB, S, RG, C

1st Round (No. 32): RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

2nd Round (No. 64): S Bud Clark, TCU

3rd Round (No. 99): CB Julian Neal, Arkansas

5th Round (No. 148): OG Beau Stephens, Iowa

6th Round (No. 199): WR Emmanuel Henderson, Kansas

7th Round (No. 236): CB Andre Fuller, Toledo

7th Round (No. 242): DT Deven Eastern, Minnesota

7th Round (No. 255): DB Michael Dansby, Arizona

Nov 28, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. (1) runs with the ball against Utah Utes cornerback Blake Cotton (16) during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

We don't have any context for how this class will pan out, but it's hard not to like the group Schneider assembled. There are no blatant reaches, and the only arguable one was Price in the first round. If he ends up being productive immediately as a rookie, however, that's already worth the pick.

It was a heavy defensive draft, as it should have been. That's where the Seahawks lost most of their free agents, and they needed to restock on young talent. Clark, Neal and Fuller could be instant contributors, while Eastern and Dansby are more developmental prospects.

If Stephens becomes a legitimate challenger to right guard Anthony Bradford, the Seahawks will have gotten better in every area they need. At face value, this draft already appears much better than the 2014 class, especially since some will have a chance to play immediately.

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