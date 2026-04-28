Seahawks' New Post-Super Bowl Draft Class Far Exceeds the Last One
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The Seattle Seahawks just assembled only their second post-Super Bowl draft class in franchise history.
It had been 12 years since the last one, and the Seahawks immediately got back to the final game of the schedule with the 2014 draft class, which bookended their Super Bowl XLVIII victory at the end of the 2013 season.
Seattle had a few positional needs emerge this offseason after players left in free agency, and they were heading into the draft with only four selections. General manager John Schneider doubled that amount via trades, and they filled multiple of the team's biggest needs.
So, how does the 2014 Seahawks draft class compare to the 2026 class? Which draft graded out better at the time they were executed?
2014 selections (9 total picks)
Team needs entering draft: RT, EDGE, WR, CB
- 2nd Round (No. 45): WR Paul Richardson, Colorado
- 2nd Round (No. 64): OT Justin Britt, Missouri
- 4th Round (No. 108): EDGE Cassius Marsh, UCLA
- 4th Round (No. 123): WR Kevin Norwood, Alabama
- 4th Round (No. 132): LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, Boston College
- 5th Round (No. 172): DT Jimmy Staten, Middle Tennessee State
- 6th Round (No. 199): OL Garrett Scott, Marshall
- 6th Round (No. 208): DB Eric Pinkins, San Diego State
- 7th Round (No. 227): RB Kiero Small, Arkansas
The Seahawks didn't even have a day one pick in this draft, and most of their selections were concentrated in Rounds 4-6.
Richardson, their top pick, wasn't a big contributor until 2017 when he totaled 44 catches for 703 yards and six touchdowns. He went on to sign a five-year, $40 million contract with the then-Washington Redskins, but played only two seasons there before being out of the NFL.
In general, this was a draft where most of the Seahawks' higher picks went on to contribute with other teams. Marsh and Pierre-Louis both found success elsewhere, and Britt was by far the best pick of this draft for the Seahawks. That was a product of the team not having many holes in 2014.
Britt played in 87 games (86 starts) for the Seahawks over six seasons, playing right tackle, left guard and center during his tenure in Seattle. That helped anchor their offensive line that season, even if Britt never reached Pro Bowl or All-Pro status.
One of the deficiencies of this class was a lack of defensive backs for the future to develop behind the Legion of Boom stars. That hurt them in the following seasons, as did a lack of interior defensive line depth.
Staten, Scott and Small never appeared in a game for the Seahawks.
2026 selections (8 total picks)
Team needs entering draft: RB, CB, S, RG, C
- 1st Round (No. 32): RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame
- 2nd Round (No. 64): S Bud Clark, TCU
- 3rd Round (No. 99): CB Julian Neal, Arkansas
- 5th Round (No. 148): OG Beau Stephens, Iowa
- 6th Round (No. 199): WR Emmanuel Henderson, Kansas
- 7th Round (No. 236): CB Andre Fuller, Toledo
- 7th Round (No. 242): DT Deven Eastern, Minnesota
- 7th Round (No. 255): DB Michael Dansby, Arizona
We don't have any context for how this class will pan out, but it's hard not to like the group Schneider assembled. There are no blatant reaches, and the only arguable one was Price in the first round. If he ends up being productive immediately as a rookie, however, that's already worth the pick.
It was a heavy defensive draft, as it should have been. That's where the Seahawks lost most of their free agents, and they needed to restock on young talent. Clark, Neal and Fuller could be instant contributors, while Eastern and Dansby are more developmental prospects.
If Stephens becomes a legitimate challenger to right guard Anthony Bradford, the Seahawks will have gotten better in every area they need. At face value, this draft already appears much better than the 2014 class, especially since some will have a chance to play immediately.
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Connor J. Benintendi is a graduate of Western Washington University and began his sports journalism career working in local news, covering almost every sport imaginable at the high school and NCAA levels. He’s been covering the Seattle Seahawks since 2024 and began reporting on the WNBA’s Seattle Storm in 2025.Follow CJohnBenintendi