What Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid Said About Seahawks Confirms Game Plan

The stage is set for the No. 1 defense in the NFL to face off against the No. 1 offense in the NFL. The Seattle Seahawks will host the Kansas City Chiefs in the ultimate battle between the best offense and the best defense.

Both teams have a great amount of respect for the other, and it's clear that the Chiefs know what they're getting into.

“They’re the best in the business right now,” Reid told reporters. “Mike [Macdonald] does a nice job with the defense, and they have a good scheme; then they fly around. They believe in it, and they fly around. They aren’t a lot of hiccups on the back end. You see some teams where something goes on, and suddenly someone is popping free. You don’t see that with these guys.”

Seahawks Hope to Prove Chiefs Right

A general view of the line of scrimmage during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The key to holding the Chiefs' offense at bay is containing quarterback Patrick Mahomes and making sure he doesn't have the opportunity to make an explosive play.

“They’re good at every single level of the defense,” Mahomes said in a press conference. “Defensive line, linebackers, secondary, everybody, and they have a great scheme. They’re going to make you earn it every single drive, and it’s not always going to be pretty, but you have to be consistent and not push it too far, but push it enough to make plays happen.”

Macdonald Eyes Revenge?

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald watches play against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mahomes recalled his past matchups against the Baltimore Ravens when Macdonald was the defensive coordinator there in 2022 and 2023. Macdonald's final game with the Ravens came in the AFC Championship, where they lost to the Chiefs.

During that game, the Ravens held the Chiefs to just 17 points, but it wasn't enough as Baltimore's offense mustered only 10 points themselves. Mahomes was able to flush the ball out of the pocket quickly to combat the quickness of the pass rushers, and that should be part of Kansas City's strategy against Seattle on Sunday Night Football.

With that previous experience, the Seahawks defense has to match the speed of the Chiefs and lock down the passing routes to ensure Mahomes throws the ball away or keeps it in his hands long enough to draw a sack.

Kickoff between the Chiefs and Seahawks is scheduled for Sunday at 5:20 p.m. PT inside Lumen Field. Fans can watch the game on NBC or stream it on Peacock.

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