The Seattle Seahawks are going into Thanksgiving Day with a lot on their plate and in their minds.

The team is 6-4, fresh off their bye week, and looking forward to competing in the final seven games of the season with the hope of returning to the playoffs and repeating as Super Bowl champions. Here's a look at five things the Seahawks should be thankful for during the holiday season.

Mike Macdonald

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald stands on the field prior to a game against the Chicago Bears. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks are in the third year of the Mike Macdonald era, and it has proven to be a resounding success so far. Macdonald remains one of the youngest head coaches in the league at just 39 years old, setting himself up for a very long career in the Pacific Northwest.

Macdonald arrived in Seattle after being the defensive coordinator for the top defense in the NFL, and he has maintained that standard in Seattle. The dark-side defense was tops in the NFL last year, and it led to a Super Bowl title. This year, they are still on top of the leaderboard, and they have a chance to win every single football game because of them and the work Macdonald and his coaching staff put in.

11 Draft Picks in the Spring

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider looks on before a game against the Denver Broncos. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks have been very meticulous about their free agency and draft process, which could lead to them having an excess of picks when the draft comes about next April. The team currently has 11 picks to work with after acquiring multiple compensatory selections from great players like Kenneth Walker III, Coby Bryant, Riq Woolen and Boye Mafe leaving in free agency.

With 11 picks, the Seahawks can use them to move up and acquire players they really covet, or they can add a bunch of prospects that give them a better chance to churn out some strong contributors in 2027 and beyond. This gives them a chance to sustain their success and be one of the top teams in the league for many years to come.

Drew Lock

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock runs with the ball in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a season that could have gone totally awry after the first series, when Sam Darnold went down with an injury, backup quarterback Drew Lock has kept this team afloat. Lock has been the player under center for most of Seattle's wins this season, and he is playing near-flawless football.

While Lock had two fumbles in his most recent start against the Las Vegas Raiders, he has yet to throw an interception and has seven touchdowns so far this season. If the Seahawks make it to the playoffs, Lock's contributions should not go unnoticed, even if he doesn't play another down for the rest of the regular season.

The No. 1 Defense in the NFL

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon reacts after sacking Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As I alluded to earlier, the Seahawks have the best defense in the NFL, and it isn't particularly close. The Seahawks average 236.1 yards per game, which is 44 fewer than the next-highest team.

The Minnesota Vikings have the second-best defense in terms of yards and are ranked number one in terms of points allowed. The Seahawks are just behind the Vikings, with 175 points allowed, which means they've only allowed two more touchdowns than them over 10 games this season.

The Seahawks provide elite matchups on all three levels of the defense, forcing opponents to pick their poison, which usually doesn't go very well. The Seahawks have held their opponent to 10 points or fewer four times this season and are 4-0 in those games. It's a true testament to how strong the defense has been this year, and as more games go on, it is only going to become more crucial for the defense to step up.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba catches a pass in the fourth quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to having the league's best defense, the Seahawks also have the league's top wide receiver, who also isn't very close. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is one of two receivers this season to surpass the 1,000-yard mark. The only other player to do so is Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb, who has 1,108 yards in 11 games, compared to JSN's 10.

Smith-Njigba also is the only receiver this season to find the end zone 10 times, and he has two multi-touchdown games already this season. Smith-Njigba is trying to win his second consecutive Offensive Player of the Year award. If he can be the first wide receiver in league history to record 2,000 yards, he might as well have that award locked up.

He still has a long way to go to reach that goal, but if he continues to reach his season average of 120.7 yards per game, he should be able to make NFL history.

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