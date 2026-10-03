What’s Wrong With the Seahawks’ Pass Rush?

The Seattle Seahawks have christened the current iteration of their defense as ‘The Dark Side’, which comes with high standards. So when the team is currently sitting on seven sacks after three games, it’s somewhat understandable that people might wonder if something isn’t right. But is something actually not right? And if so, what is the solution?

Just The Stats

Last season, the Seahawks had the NFL’s top scoring defense. It was a suffocating unit in many aspects. As far as pass rush goes, however, they fell short of the NFL’s elite. 47 sacks in 17 games comes out to 2.76 per contest, and the team had just three total in their first two playoff games before detonating on Drake Maye in Super Bowl LX for six.

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Demarcus Lawrence (0) attempts to sack Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So yes, seven in three games comes out to 2.33 a game, which is worse, but it’s not a radical departure. Remember that the team has been playing from behind most of the season so far though, and things start to make sense. It’s harder to generate quarterback pressure when the opponent has the opportunity to be balanced. It adds up.

Then The Analytics

So maybe the issue lies within the pressure counts? According to Pro Football Focus, the Seahawks recorded 392 pressures in the regular season last year, just over 23 per match. This year we have 59, coming out to just under 20 a game. Again, less, but given context it doesn’t strike me as actually worse. Let’s try a different aggregator.

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall (58) roughs the passer Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pro Football Reference gave the Seahawks 193 pressures, so 11.35 a game, in 2025. Thus far this season, 33 pressures comes out to 11 per game. Can’t say I’m seeing the dropoff. According to Shawn Syed of SumerSports, the Seahawks had the second fastest average time to pressure for any game this season against the Commanders as well.

And just to really take it home, let’s check the average depth of target for opposing quarterbacks. Drake Maye in week one was at 6.5 yards, far below his typical, which sits around 10 over the last season plus. Jacoby Brissett was at 3.9 (!), low even by his standards, which averages about 8. Mariota was a bit higher at 8.3, but that’s still not high.

Going Down Another Level

So, is there actually an issue here? Not in the conventional sense. So far, the Seahawks are getting it done in the pass rush department. That includes the EDGE rushers, as Derick Hall and DeMarcus Lawrence are providing good pressure numbers, and Uchenna Nwosu is providing workable production as well. Yes, they’re not elite, but we already knew that.

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams (99) at half time against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I do see a problem here, but it’s a long-term one. Right now, Dante Fowler Jr is an afterthought, averaging 13 snaps a game. For the moment, that’s fine, but eventually playing Hall and Lawrence over 35 snaps a week is going to wear them down, and Big Cat is taking a significant chunk of snaps on the outside to compensate as well. We may need help there.

The Final Layer

The other problem, as I see it, is the blitzing. Or rather, the lack of it. Through three weeks, the Seahawks are 31st in the NFL in blitz rate. Only the Cincinnati Bengals are lower. According to PFR, the Seahawks haven’t gotten a single pressure from a non-ED or DL over the last two games. They’re also 31st in stacked box rate. They’re playing things straight up.

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) speaks to the media after minicamp practice at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s not a bad thing, to be able to get pressure without blitzing or stacking the box. But at a certain point, you become predictable and simple. I think a 31st ranked blitz rate crosses that line. Send pressure from unexpected places, try to get home with linebackers and defensive backs, and make sure your opponent has a lot to think about. That’s the final piece.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter