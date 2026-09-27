3 Keys That Seattle Seahawks Need to Fix After Week 3 Loss to Commanders

The Seattle Seahawks suffered their most embarrassing loss since 2024 as they lost on the road 33-31 to the Washington Commanders. Not only do the Seahawks lose out on their 13th consecutive game-winning streak, but they lose out on the road warriors’ namesake.

Week 3’s game at Washington was a game the Seahawks should’ve won, but they failed to execute in some key areas. These are areas that have been warning signs in the first two weeks, and Washington made Seattle pay for them. Here are the three things the Seahawks need to fix after Week 3.

Create a More Efficient Running Game

Sep 27, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Sonny Styles (52) deflects a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There have been some inconsistencies with the running game this season, but Seattle took it to a new level of bad on Sunday. The Seahawks rushed the ball 18 times for 44 yards and an average of 2.4 yards per run. Rookie running back Jadarian Price is proving to be more of a liability for the Seahawks’ offense than an asset by rushing for 15 yards on five carries that include a lost fumble that allowed Washington on their second drive of the game.

While Price continues to struggle, running backs Emanual WIlson and George Holani are too slow. The Seahawks can’t afford to wait for veteran Zach Charbonnet to return from his ACL injury when he is fully healthy. Price can’t be a part of the Seahawks’ game plans if he is going to be a turnover machine. They aren’t better at the goal line either.

More Smart Decisions in Key Moments

Speaking of the goal line offense, the Seahawks need to be smarter about their decisions in key moments. Head coach Mike Macdonald decided to go for fourth down near the goal line and let quarterback Sam Darnold attempt to find an open receiver. The Seahawks failed to score a touchdown and left points on the board before halftime.

In Week 2, the Seahawks ran multiple run plays in a row on the goal line and failed to score a touchdown. Macdonald and his staff have to develop some efficiency, as they failed to score on goal-line plays for the third week in a row.

Generate More Pass Rush

Aug 28, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) on the sidelines against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Opposing offenses have found a way to get past the Seahawks’ high-volume pass rush. They know that as long as they get the ball out fast to their pass-catchers, it allows them to avoid negative plays in the backfield. Edge rusher Derick Hall and defensive tackle Leonard Williams were the only players to account for sacks. Only edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence has been able to get into the backfield and put pressure on the quarterback.

Defensive tackle Byron Murphy II has failed to account for a sack through the first three games despite promising ten sacks this season. Even with less time to pass rush, the Seahawks need more impact from their defensive line.

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