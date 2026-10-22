Why Seahawks Won't Trade for Colts Star Jonathan Taylor

The Seattle Seahawks are a team to keep an eye on during the weeks leading up to the NFL trade deadline on November 10, but it is very difficult to pull off a midseason deal.

While the Seahawks could be in the market for an upgrade at the running back position and Indianapolis Colts star Jonathan Taylor could be an option, the two sides are unlikely to consummate a trade.

Why Colts Could Trade Jonathan Taylor

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor takes off on a run during the game against the Tennessee Titans | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts made a bold move earlier this week by firing general manager Chris Ballard after nine seasons with the team. Ballard's departure is a sign of what could be coming down the line for the Colts as they encounter an organizational reset. They could set the future general manager up nicely by acquiring draft picks for some of their top players, including Taylor.

Their 2-4 start, including a Week 6 loss at home to the winless Tennessee Titans, suggests that Indianapolis is not ready for a deep playoff run. At the very least, they should be listening to calls for Taylor, who has been one of the best backs in the league since he made his debut in 2020.

So far this season, Taylor has 122 carries for 492 yards and seven touchdowns. He ranks sixth in rushing yards behind Jahmyr Gibbs, Derrick Henry, James Cook, Bijan Robinson and Kenneth Walker. He ranks first among all running backs in touchdowns.

If the Colts sell high, they could get a premium pick or two for Taylor if they find the right suitor.

The Seahawks Shouldn't Be Interested

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider looks on before a game against the Denver Broncos. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor's contract is ultimately the reason why the Seahawks are unlikely to acquire him in a trade. He has a $16.1 million cap hit this season and is under contract for the next two seasons for $44 million. The team could cut him in the offseason and save up to $11 million, but the Seahawks aren't going to trade for someone just to move on from him a few months later.

If the Seahawks weren't willing to pay Walker the three-year, $43 million contract the Chiefs offered him in the offseason, they likely won't do the same for Taylor, especially for just half a season.

For now, the Seahawks need to find a cheaper option on the running back market if they are interested in an upgrade, or they need to count on Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price to get healthier sooner rather than later.

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