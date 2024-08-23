How Does Michael Barrett Fit into Seattle Seahawks Plans at LB?
Using their immense depth at cornerback to their advantage, the Seattle Seahawks bolstered their linebacker corps by acquiring rookie linebacker Michael Barrett from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for veteran defensive back Mike Jackson.
A seventh-round pick out of Michigan, Barrett will reunite with Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald, who served as his defensive coordinator in Ann Arbor in 2021. The two-time All-Big Ten selection served a key role for the Wolverines No. 1 ranked defense last season, helping them capture a National Championship title by beating Alabama and Washington in the College Football Playoff.
"It's a team decision to bring him in," Macdonald said after Thursday's practice. "Guys in Carolina spoke highly of him. Mike was very productive at Michigan obviously. We had a chance to evaluate him coming out [of college]. He was playing two years after we left to go back to Baltimore. Just excited to have him in here and he's got a great opportunity to come compete and earn himself a spot here for hopefully a while."
Joining a new-look linebacker corps that replaced Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks with free agents Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker this offseason, Macdonald indicated Barrett would start at middle linebacker and work behind Dodson and Jon Rhattigan. But looking beyond 2024, could he eventually be a starter alongside fellow rookie Tyrice Knight for the Seahawks?
On a new episode of Locked On Seahawks, host Corbin Smith breaks down Seattle's decision to send Jackson to Carolina for Barrett and why they decided to make the trade, dives into the franchise's future prospects with Barrett and Knight as potential cornerstones to build around in the middle of Macdonald's defense, and examines what he will be watching when Geno Smith and offensive starters see their first preseason action against Cleveland on Saturday night in the preseason finale at Lumen Field.
