Rapid Reaction: Breaking Down Seattle Seahawks 2024 Schedule

With all 17 of their games now known for the upcoming season, the Seahawks will get to enjoy Lumen Field quite a bit early in the season, but tough road contests await.

Corbin K. Smith

Sep 10, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries
Sep 10, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries / Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
In an annual tradition for sports fans, the NFL officially released 2024 schedules for the Seattle Seahawks and all 32 teams on Wednesday night, sparking plenty of excitement as the upcoming season approaches.

Opening a new era with coach Mike Macdonald replacing Pete Carroll, the Seahawks will play six of their first nine games at Lumen Field and even with the change of guard, the league scheduled them for four prime time contests, signaling they are still viewed as a good ratings draw. Among their featured showcases under the lights, they will host the 49ers and Packers in Week 6 and Week 15 and hit the road to square off with the Lions and Bears in Week 4 and Week 17 respectively.

Looking towards Week 1 in September, which stretch looks toughest for Ken Walker III and the Seahawks heading into a new season? What group of games may make or break their playoff chances in the rugged NFC West? How much of a factor could opposing rookie quarterbacks play in final win/loss results?

With all 17 games now known, host Corbin Smith dissects Seattle's entire schedule game-by-game and dishes out key takeaways, including a favorable first two months for a potential quick start and unideal circumstances with all three of their NFC West road games in the final eight weeks.

