Seattle Seahawks Bubble Watch: Last 5 In, First 5 Out After Preseason Win in L.A.
Now less than three weeks away from final cut down day in the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks could have some difficult decisions brewing on who to keep on the 53-man roster after a stellar first preseason outing in a 16-3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Among the bubble players who impressed at SoFi Stadium on Saturday night, running back Kenny McIntosh rushed for a team-high 40 yards, receiver Dareke Young snagged three catches for 44 yards along with a special teams tackle, and tight end Brady Russell continued his strong August with a touchdown catch from Sam Howell. On defense, linebacker Jon Rhattigan racked up five tackles, a sack, and two tackles for loss, while rookie cornerbacks D.J. James and Dee Williams each had a pass breakup to help hold the Chargers to 103 passing yards on the night.
In theory, all six of the aforementioned players could make Seattle's initial 53-man roster later this month, especially with each of them having special teams talent. But new coach Mike Macdonald and his staff won't have an easy time with those choices given the presence of other quality players competing at crowded position groups, including stacked running back, receiver, and cornerback rooms where they won't be able to keep everyone.
Coming off of Saturday's exhibition victory, Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang revisit players on the bubble and dive into their "Last 5 In, First 5 Out" to make Seattle's roster after the win in Los Angeles along with revising their final roster projections with a few new surprises set to make the team before the Seahawks host the Broncos on September 8.
Listen to the latest Locked On Seahawks in entirety here or subscribe for free to the podcast platform of your choice here.
Follow and Subscribe to Locked On Seahawks on all Podcast platforms 🎧
Follow Corbin Smith on X and Threads, where he'll be sharing the latest news about the Seattle Seahawks and talking with fans.