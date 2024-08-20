Trouble Brewing at Tight End For Banged Up Seattle Seahawks
With tight ends dropping like flies over the past couple weeks during training camp and the first two preseason games, the Seattle Seahawks brought in depth reinforcements on Monday leading up to their exhibition finale, casting questions about the position moving forward.
Nursing a lower body injury, starter Noah Fant has mostly sat out practice the past two weeks and obviously didn't suit up for either preseason game. Meanwhile, veteran Pharaoh Brown, who the Seahawks signed as a free agent in March, suffered a foot injury in the final joint practice against the Titans last Thursday and while he's hopeful to return by the start of the regular season, the fact he needed a second opinion on the injury isn't encouraging.
In addition, undrafted rookie Jack Westover missed Saturday's preseason game with a hamstring injury, though coach Mike Macdonald didn't disclose the severity of the strain or how much time he may end up missing.
With Fant, Brown, and Westover all sidelined for the time being, Seattle had only three healthy tight ends - Brady Russell, Tyler Mabry, and rookie AJ Barner - available for the practice week leading up to Saturday's home preseason tilt against Cleveland. Desperate for bodies, the team worked out five tight ends on Sunday, eventually signing former UCLA standout Michael Ezeike and Pittsburg State undrafted rookie Devon Garrison as insurance reinforcements.
In the wake of the injury and roster news, Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang discuss the latest update on Brown via the player's Instagram account and the addition of two former undrafted rookie tight ends, dish out their first "Monday Musings" of the year revisiting Seattle's 16-15 loss to Tennessee in Nashville on Saturday night, including stellar line play with the first unit, and share their latest updates to their 53-man roster projections.
Listen to the latest Locked On Seahawks in entirety here or subscribe for free to the podcast platform of your choice here.
Follow and Subscribe to Locked On Seahawks on all Podcast platforms 🎧
Follow Corbin Smith on X and Threads, where he'll be sharing the latest news about the Seattle Seahawks and talking with fans.