Injured Seattle Seahawks TE Pharaoh Brown Aiming to Play in Season Opener
Seattle Seahawks tight end Pharaoh Brown said he is aiming to be healthy and ready to play for the team’s regular season opener against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 8, per a series of videos posted to his Instagram story.
Brown, who suffered a foot injury during Seattle’s second joint practice with the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, Aug. 15, took to social media to provide an update himself after there had been no new details released from the team since the day he went down.
"[I'm] currently in Austin, Texas, getting my second opinion, then we'll do some therapy work. Get to see that process started, so I can be back out there Week 1. That's the goal," Brown said in his post.
He appears to have a large bruise on bottom of his left foot, but the exact diagnosis remains unclear.
In the posts, Brown said he is in Austin, Texas, getting a second opinion on his foot and receiving physical therapy. Brown is on crutches but hopes to be off them in less than 24 hours, he said. A subsequent video an hour later showed him gingerly walking without the crutches.
Sam Phalen of AtoZ Sports Nashville originally reported Brown’s injury during the Thursday practice, stating the tight end was hit by Titans cornerback Roger McCreary and was seen down on the field holding his knee. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said after practice it was a foot injury — which Brown has now confirmed.
Brown was signed away from the New England Patriots this offseason on a one-year, $3.2 million deal. Specializing as a blocker, he is expected to be a frequent contributor in Seattle’s offense with Noah Fant as the main receiving threat from the tight end spot.
Fant, Brown and undrafted rookie Jack Westover are all banged up heading into the final week of the preseason, prompting Seattle to sign free agent tight ends Michael Ezeike and Devon Garrison over the weekend as camp bodies.
While Brown’s foot doesn’t look good now, he has almost three full weeks to meet his goal of being ready for the regular season.