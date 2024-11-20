Unsung Heroes Have Altered Seahawks' 2024 Season Trajectory
While big name stars left an imprint on the Seattle Seahawks drought-ending 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Mike Macdonald's team continues to receive help from unlikely sources who have been rewarded for their efforts with extended playing time.
Defensively, the Seahawks held the 49ers under 300 total yards of offense, and the secondary played a major role in that success by allowing only one reception of more than 14 yards and just 50 total yards after the catch. Continuing to surprise after being thrust into the starting lineup off the practice squad four weeks ago, cornerback Josh Jobe contributed to the cause by yielding only two receptions for 17 yards, playing sticky coverage against the likes of Deebo Samuel and rookie Ricky Pearsall.
"Josh deserves a lot of credit," Macdonald said of Jobe's play in his post-game press conference. "I mean, this guy just keeps stacking great days on top of each other and we got a lot of confidence in him right now. I thought he played a tremendous game."
Meanwhile, Coby Bryant continued to perform at a high level in place of injured starter Rayshawn Jenkins, making two critical tackles late in the fourth quarter to force San Francisco to punt, allowing Geno Smith the opportunity to orchestrate the game-winning drive. Along with finishing with four tackles, he also had a quarterback pressure and allowed just one catch for five yards in coverage, preventing receivers and tight ends from having any success in the downfield passing game.
Even on offense, the Seahawks received positive play from unheralded role players in a winning effort at Levis Stadium. Seeing limited action as a reserve, receiver Cody White made a key block to help Jaxon Smith-Njigba pick up eight yards on a jet sweep, while tight end AJ Barner caught two passes for 15 yards and had a key block on Walker's one-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
On a new episode of Locked On Seahawks, hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang examine how players such as Jobe and Bryant could change the trajectory of the 2024 season for Seattle and why their success bodes well for Macdonald keeping players bought in, dish out their latest "Tell The Truth Tuesday" final takeaways from Sunday's win, including lofty praise for center Olu Oluwatimi after his first start of the season, and take a first gander at the NFC West-leading Cardinals heading into a Week 12 clash at Lumen Field.
