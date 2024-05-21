What to Watch as Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks Open OTAs
Launching the final stage of their offseason program, the Seattle Seahawks conducted the first of 10 organized team activities on Monday with plenty of questions on both sides of the ball.
Under center, Geno Smith has already been named Seattle's starter after making the Pro Bowl each of the previous two seasons. But with a newcomer in Sam Howell now competing for snaps behind him and a new play caller in Ryan Grubb implementing a new scheme, the team will have to figure out how to balance reps so that Smith gets proper practice time to master the offense and Howell can be properly evaluated as a potential heir apparent.
On defense, among other positions where the coaching staff will be mixing and matching personnel groupings in coming weeks, the arrival of first-round pick Byron Murphy II adds more intrigue for how the Seahawks will deploy a loaded defensive line already featuring Leonard Williams and Jarran Reed. As one of the players whose status may be most affected by Murphy's presence, Dre'Mont Jones could slide outside as an edge player, putting pressure on returning veterans such as Darrell Taylor and Derick Hall.
Looking at the quarterback and defensive line situation among other storylines, hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang discuss what they hope to see on offense and defense at OTAs over the next several weeks, plus continue their in-depth series breaking down undrafted free agents with center Mike Novitsky and linebacker Easton Gibbs.
