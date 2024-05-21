All Seahawks

What to Watch as Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks Open OTAs

Wrapping up the first of 10 voluntary practices on Monday, all eyes will be on the quarterbacks and defensive line as the Seahawks gear up for the 2024 season.

Corbin K. Smith

May 23, 2022; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) participates in an OTA
May 23, 2022; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) participates in an OTA / Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Launching the final stage of their offseason program, the Seattle Seahawks conducted the first of 10 organized team activities on Monday with plenty of questions on both sides of the ball.

Under center, Geno Smith has already been named Seattle's starter after making the Pro Bowl each of the previous two seasons. But with a newcomer in Sam Howell now competing for snaps behind him and a new play caller in Ryan Grubb implementing a new scheme, the team will have to figure out how to balance reps so that Smith gets proper practice time to master the offense and Howell can be properly evaluated as a potential heir apparent.

On defense, among other positions where the coaching staff will be mixing and matching personnel groupings in coming weeks, the arrival of first-round pick Byron Murphy II adds more intrigue for how the Seahawks will deploy a loaded defensive line already featuring Leonard Williams and Jarran Reed. As one of the players whose status may be most affected by Murphy's presence, Dre'Mont Jones could slide outside as an edge player, putting pressure on returning veterans such as Darrell Taylor and Derick Hall.

Looking at the quarterback and defensive line situation among other storylines, hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang discuss what they hope to see on offense and defense at OTAs over the next several weeks, plus continue their in-depth series breaking down undrafted free agents with center Mike Novitsky and linebacker Easton Gibbs.

Listen to the latest Locked On Seahawks in the video player above or subscribe for free to the podcast platform of your choice here.

Follow and Subscribe to Locked On Seahawks on all Podcast platforms 🎧

Follow Corbin Smith on X and Threads, where he'll be sharing the latest news about the Seattle Seahawks and talking with fans.

Published
Corbin K. Smith

CORBIN K. SMITH

Graduating from Manchester College in 2012, Smith began his professional career as a high school Economics teacher in Indianapolis and launched his own NFL website covering the Seahawks as a hobby. After teaching and coaching high school football for five years, he transitioned to a full-time sports reporter in 2017, writing for USA Today's Seahawks Wire while continuing to produce the Legion of 12 podcast. He joined the Arena Group in August 2018 and also currently hosts the daily Locked On Seahawks podcast with Rob Rang and Nick Lee. Away from his coverage of the Seahawks and the NFL, Smith dabbles in standup comedy, is a heavy metal enthusiast and previously performed as lead vocalist for a metal band, and enjoys distance running and weight lifting. A habitual commuter, he resides with his wife Natalia in Colorado and spends extensive time reporting from his second residence in the Pacific Northwest.