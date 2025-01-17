Which Assistants Could Join Seahawks Staff With Klint Kubiak or Hank Fraley?
Closing in on two weeks into their search for a new offensive coordinator, the Seattle Seahawks have zeroed in on Saints play caller Klint Kubiak as the top candidate with a second interview coming on Friday, while Detroit Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley remains in the mix as the team awaits a second opportunity to meet with him as well.
While other candidates to succeed Ryan Grubb could surface in coming days, all signs currently point to Kubiak as the favorite with Fraley's immediate availability depending on how the Lions fare in the Divisional Round of the playoffs this weekend, making it appear to be a two-horse race. Assuming the Seahawks want to hire one of those two reputable coaches as the new coordinator, both coaches will be looking to bring several of their own assistants on board to join Mike Macdonald's staff.
Hoping to secure his first coordinator job at any level, that vetting process has already been well underway for Fraley, who has been reaching out to a variety of coaches gauging interest for a pass game coordinator position to pair with him. Among those who could be a part of a package deal coming from Detroit, Lions receiver coach and former NFL standout Antwaan Randel El looks poised to climb the coaching ladder after helping develop the likes of Amon Ra St. Brown and Jamison Williams.
As for Kubiak, with 11 years of experience as an assistant and three separate stints as a play caller in Minnesota, Denver, and New Orleans, he already has a network of quality coaches at his disposal to try and bring along with him to a new position if he lands one. This includes multiple assistants who worked with him last season with the Saints such as seasoned offensive line coach John Benton and three-time Super Bowl winner Rick Dennison.
Which assistants will be on the radar for Kubiak and Fraley as potential staff members if they land the Seahawks' coordinator gig?
On a new episode of Locked On Seahawks, host Corbin Smith dives into numerous assistants with previous ties to both coaches who could join them in the Emerald City, examines why Kubiak's personnel usage stands out as a pivotal reason why the Seahawks have great interest in him, and takes a first look at Seattle's upcoming opponents on the 2025 schedule, including a pair of contests that could potentially be international games.
