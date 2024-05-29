Which Seattle Seahawks Find Themselves On Roster Bubble Midway Through OTAs?
With OTAs approaching the halfway point and mandatory minicamp just around the corner, competitions already are underway in all three phases for the Seattle Seahawks as players begin to jockey for starting roles and roster spots alike.
Even without pads on until training camp arrives in August, practices over the next several weeks will have a significant bearing on not only which players wind up making the team in a few months, but these sessions in the final phase of the offseason program will be crucial getting to a quick start competing for starting jobs.
Among the positions that remain up for grabs, all three of Seattle's interior offensive line spots will have a new starter come September, including right guard with incumbent Anthony Bradford and third-round pick Christian Haynes battling this summer. On defense, linebacker will be highly competitive with all three starters from a year ago now elsewhere, while a revamped secondary should have plenty of action for reserve spots at cornerback and safety.
Closing in on the conclusion of OTAs and heading full steam ahead towards training camp, Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang take their first stab at projecting Seattle's Week 1 roster, including dishing out their last five in and first five out when roster cuts roll around in August, and share their expected depth charts on offense, defense, and special teams analyzing which players find themselves squarely on the bubble with the calendar soon to flip to June.
