New Obstacle Changes Seahawks Free Agency Approach: 'It's Going to Sting'

The Seattle Seahawks and the other 31 NFL teams are competing for the attention of free agents from across the league.

The Seahawks are one of the few teams in the league that operate in a state without any income tax, until now. Washington state lawmakers recently passed a bill that would charge a 9.9% tax on annual income of more than $1,000,000 starting in 2028. While the bill has not been finalized yet, there is a lot of support and it is a very real possibility.

Considering the fact that the Seahawks give out millions of dollars in contracts every year, this could affect how attractive they are as a free agency destination.

"There were a bunch of agents texting me the other day like, 'Hey, can't use that anymore, buddy,'" Seahawks general manager John Schneider said on Seattle Sports 710 AM h/t ESPN insider Brady Henderson. "I think it is for all the pro teams here in town. It's always been a huge attraction, especially competing with the California teams. It's been a big deal for us. So, it's going to sting, from a recruiting standpoint and what that looks like. I'm sure Mike Reinfeldt and Mickey Loomis and all the cap guys that have been here before, too, are looking at this like, dang.

"It's going to sting, no question about it."

Seahawks Could Be Affected By New Income Tax

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe against the New England Patriots. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Seahawks have been one of the few teams to benefit from not having a state income tax. The other teams that operate under this are the Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

If the bill is passed, it won't take effect until 2028, so the Seahawks will not be affected by this for now and next year, but if they wanted to offer long-term contracts, it would be something to take into consideration.

The only contract that has been offered this offseason by the Seahawks that would run into the 2028 season went to cornerback Josh Jobe, who signed a three-year deal worth $24 million. It's something to keep in the back of the mind for now, but the Seahawks shouldn't be making too many changes quite yet.

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