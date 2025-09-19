Seattle Seahawks star Cooper Kupp details Sam Darnold's desire to win
One of the most crucial dynamics for the Seattle Seahawks this season will be the connection between starting quarterback Sam Darnold and veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp. That chemistry got off to a bit of a rocky start, as Kupp was only targeted three times in the season opener and he dropped a key target from Darnold.
On their next attempt, Darnold threw behind Kupp and got intercepted by long-time Seahawks nemesis Jalen Ramsey, now with the Steelers. From there the two finally started figuring it out, though. Kupp ended last week's game with seven catches on nine targets for 90 yards.
Earlier this week Kupp spoke with reporters and he went into detail about how much work Darnold puts in and how badly he wants to win. Here's a portion of what he said, per Gregg Bell at the Tacoma News Tribune.
Cooper Kupp on Sam Darnold
"There’s always that desire... Like, man, if something doesn’t go right he’s always the first guy, like, ‘Hey, let’s come over to the side, let’s get some extra reps of that.’ Or, ‘Man, I want to get another rep of that.’ He’s asking coaches, ‘Hey, I want to get extra time walking through some of these looks.’ He’s one of the last guys off the field every day at practice... So it’s very clear that Sam loves football, and really cares about winning games here.”
So far Darnold's numbers are nothing to really write home about. Through two games he's posted a 67.9% completion rate, 445 yards, two touchdowns, two picks and an 88.8 passer rating. His 51.0 QBR ranks 21st in the league heading into Week 3.
However, the tape and the advanced stats tell another story. Darnold has been extremely accurate with the ball and has rarely made mistakes. His CPOE (7.2%) ranks seventh in the league and Pro Football Focus has him graded out as the fifth-best passer in the league.
We haven't seen Darnold really hit his stride yet, though. One thing we'd like to see unlocked is the deep ball that served him so well in Minnesota last season, when he threw for more yards and more touchdowns of 20+ yards or more than any other QB. For now, his big time throw rate is just 3.4%.
That will change over time as Darnold gets more comfortable with this offense and into a better rhythm with his receivers. Once the deep play action attack gets going we'll really start to see what this offense is capable of.