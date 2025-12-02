Seahawks' legend Richard Sherman has 1 big concern about Seattle going forward

In the wake of the Seattle Seahawks' dominating victory over hapless quarterback Max Brosmer and the Minnesota Vikings, there are lots of takes to ponder.

The worst one, courtesy of former San Francisco 49ers' head coach Steve Mariucci, is easy. Ol' "Mooch" predicted Brosmer - an undrafted rookie free agent making his first start against a Top 10 NFL team - would throw for, get this, 485 yards. As the 12s now, he only fell 359 yards short. And, just for fun, he threw in four interceptions.

MORE: Seahawks get boost in NFC standings from shocking loss by Rams

The most intriguing opinion, however, comes from Seahawks' legend and future Hall of Famer Richard Sherman. He believes Seattle is both on the verge of being the best team in the league, and in a lot of trouble with mistake-and-sack prone quarterback Sam Darnold.

"What a game for the Seahawks," Sherman said. "They dominated this game from start to finish. This defense is playing at such an elite that even when the offense is struggling they can still control the game."

The Seattle Seahawks the BEST team in the NFL!? Sam Darnold we are getting a little WORRIED‼️#Seahawks #SamDarnold pic.twitter.com/r8N9V0GhPu — Richard Sherman Podcast (@RShermanPodcast) December 1, 2025

Darnold had fewer completions (19-14) and only two more yards (128-126) than Brosmer, and he took four sacks.

"Shaky game from Sam Darnold," Sherman said. "I'm sure that ups the concern level for the Seahawks fan base. These are the issues that's showed up before ... that plagued him in Minnesota last year."

That concern notwithstanding, Sherman says a couple of more wins and the Seahawks will put the entire league on notice.

MORE: 2 of greatest 'catchers' in Seattle sports history meet before Seahawks-Vikings game

"They are maybe the best team in the NFC," Sherman said. "I know they lost to the Rams, but I still think the Rams are a flawed team. Seatle goes and knocks off the Colts and Rams and, forget the NFC, we're talking about the best team in the NFL."

Let's hope the Seahawks - like Sherman, apparently - don't forget about the game leading up to the showdowns against Indy and L.A., Sunday in Atlanta against the 4-8 Falcons.

Sam Darnold | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seattle Seahawks retake No. 1 in power rankings after Week 13 win

Seahawks studs & duds from an ugly win over Minnesota Vikings

Why Seahawks should kick tires on the top-ranked 2026 free agent