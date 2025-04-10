Seahawks visit with top center prospect in 2025 NFL draft class
The Seattle Seahawks' top priority entering the 2025 NFL draft should be to strengthen the interior of their offensive line. With five picks in the first three rounds, the team has a chance upgrade the guard and center positions without reaching.
According to a report from ESPN's Field Yates, the Seahawks had a pre-draft visit with Georgia center Jared Wilson on Wednesday. The Bulldogs standout is considered the best pure center prospect in this year's class by most draft analysts.
Wilson, who tested off the charts at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, recorded a Relative Athletic Score of 9.98 -- the second-highest score recorded by a center since 1987.
While he doesn't have a ton of starting experience, the Georgia center didn't allow a sack last season. He has a good feel for pass protection and should only improve with more playing time. Wilson is a projected Day 2 selection.
The Seahawks probably wouldn't consider Wilson at pick No. 18, but he could be in play for the team in the second round with picks 50 and 52 overall. Seattle acquired an extra second-round pick in the DK Metcalf trade, and an additional third-rounder for shipping Geno Smith to the Raiders.
Another possible center option in the draft is North Dakota State's Grey Zabel. Despite playing at left tackle last season, many analysts think he projects as a guard or center in the NFL. However, the team would likely need to use its first-round pick to land Zabel.
If the Seahawks are unable to find a center in the draft, they could stay with former fifth-round pick Olu Oluwatimi and hope he continues to develop. Either way, the 25-year-old is a solid bridge option for 2025.
