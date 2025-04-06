Seattle Seahawks insider names team's 3 biggest needs going into 2025 NFL draft
It doesn't take a draft guy to see what the Seattle Seahawks' greatest roster need is right now. With just two weeks and change before the beginning of the 2025 NFL draft, Seattle has arguably the worst offensive line in the conference at the moment - and whichever NFC team's unit ranks second-worst is probably far ahead of the Seahawks.
Unfortunately the front office (sort-of) tried and failed to improve this unit in free agency, swinging and missing on top guard Will Fries and several other second-tier linemen. General manager John Schneider has said that they may sign a salary cap casalty after the draft but that the team is probably out of the market for a vet right now.
And so, the offensive line remains by far Seattle's biggest problem going into the draft. As is appropriate, Mike Dugar at The Athletic recently ranked the offensive line first on this list of their draft needs - especially the interior.
"The interior of Seattle's offensive line, meanwhile, features several young and inexpensive yet unproven players. The Seahawks must come out of this draft with at least one, if not two, starting-caliber players up front."
You could actually argue for three, depending on how you feel about third-year center Olu Oluwatimi, who has some ability but also doesn't appear to be a great fit for the new scheme under offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. Left guard and right guard should be higher-priority needs in any case - and if they can land two solid starters at those spots it should be considered an unlikely win, given their long, sad history of drafting interior offensive linemen.
Next up, Dugar listed wide receiver as the team's second-greatest need going into the draft. This is also an easy choice given the exits of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Adding another veteran doesn't really make sense. Given Cooper Kupp's age the Seahawks should be looking to draft a young receiver - preferably earlier in the draft rather than later.
With his third pick Dugar lists cornerback, an interesting and underrated choice that probably isn't getting enough attenin. For the moment Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen and Josh Jobe look pretty much locked in as the starters. However, head coach Mike Macdonald recently said they want to add some more competition here - specifically at the left boundary spot where Jobe will be a free agent next year. There's also more than a little chatter about the Seahawks potentially trading Riq Woolen during the draft, which would obviously make this a high-priority need.
One position that we would like to include here is tigh end, where Seattle has never really gotten much production aside from two strong years from Jimmy Graham (2016-2017). At pretty much every other point in franchise history the Seahawks haven't had a real difference-maker on the roster at this position.
That trend continued this past season as Seattle only got one total touchdown from starting tight end Noah Fant. They did see some flashes from rookie AJ Barner, who posted four touchdowns - but this is a deep draft class at this particular position and the Seahawks should be looking to take advantage of that, especially since it makes a lot of sense to cut Fant for cap savings ($8.91 million).
Should quarterback be included, as well? It's difficult to project given the turnover at this spot, coupled with what's supposed to be a very weak draft class at QB. Despite early reports that they could get out of Sam Darnold's new contract after just one year, it turns out he does have a sizable chunk of fully guaranteed money in 2026, as well. That means unless Darnold totally bombs this next season he'll project as their Week 1 starter the next year, as well. There's nothing wrong with taking a Day 3 flyer on a QB prospect they like - but this team has probably too many other immediate and dire needs to go QB early.
Overall, if Seattle can land two solid interior offensive linemen, a third wide receiver, a boundary-corner and a decent pass-catching tight end then this draft class will be a smashing success whatever else happens.
