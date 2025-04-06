Seahawks could take 'this era's Russell Wilson' in NFL Draft
The Seattle Seahawks took a flier on Russell Wilson in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft, and he ultimately became the quarterback that would lead the franchise to a Super Bowl.
Since then, many teams have tried to identify a Day 2 quarterback prospect that could repeat what Wilson was able to do. Nick Foles and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles have since joined Wilson in the club of Day 2 prospects to win a Super Bowl, but the Seahawks could look to take the next in this year's draft.
NFL.com writer Chad Reuter believes that Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is an ideal pick for the Seahawks in the second round of the NFL Draft.
"Ewers is an ideal Seahawks pick, given his physical traits," Reuter writes. "I could also see them moving up for him, given the number of other teams that also figure to be in search of Day 2 quarterbacks. Could he even be this era's Russell Wilson to Darnold's Matt Flynn?"
The Seahawks signed Sam Darnold to a three-year deal worth over $110 million this offseason and have Sam Howell under contract to be his backup this season, which doesn't make quarterback as one of Seattle's top needs.
That being said, Darnold has been a fringe guy for most of his career and though the Seahawks believe in him, they may want to take advantage of Ewers' value while it isn't as high to get a quarterback.
The NFL Draft is set for April 24-26.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks could pick hometown hero in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL draft
Seahawks projected to trade Riq Woolen to AFC heavyweight during draft
Contract details for Geno Smith’s new deal with the Raiders revealed
NFL execs go against the crowd with takes on Sam Darnold, Seahawks