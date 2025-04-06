All Seahawks

Seahawks could take 'this era's Russell Wilson' in NFL Draft

The Seattle Seahawks could take a risk on a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is sacked by Green Bay Packers Nick Perry.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is sacked by Green Bay Packers Nick Perry. / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks took a flier on Russell Wilson in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft, and he ultimately became the quarterback that would lead the franchise to a Super Bowl.

Since then, many teams have tried to identify a Day 2 quarterback prospect that could repeat what Wilson was able to do. Nick Foles and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles have since joined Wilson in the club of Day 2 prospects to win a Super Bowl, but the Seahawks could look to take the next in this year's draft.

NFL.com writer Chad Reuter believes that Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is an ideal pick for the Seahawks in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers looks into the crowd after the 28-14 loss to Ohio State.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers looks into the crowd after the 28-14 loss to Ohio State. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Ewers is an ideal Seahawks pick, given his physical traits," Reuter writes. "I could also see them moving up for him, given the number of other teams that also figure to be in search of Day 2 quarterbacks. Could he even be this era's Russell Wilson to Darnold's Matt Flynn?"

The Seahawks signed Sam Darnold to a three-year deal worth over $110 million this offseason and have Sam Howell under contract to be his backup this season, which doesn't make quarterback as one of Seattle's top needs.

That being said, Darnold has been a fringe guy for most of his career and though the Seahawks believe in him, they may want to take advantage of Ewers' value while it isn't as high to get a quarterback.

The NFL Draft is set for April 24-26.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

