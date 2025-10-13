Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba belongs in discussion for NFL OPOY
The Seattle Seahawks (4-2) didn’t take a step back offensively when they traded wide receiver D.K. Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers this past offseason. The trade opened up more options for third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba to be the main star of a young but potentially explosive Seahawks offense.
Through the first six weeks of the season, JSN has played like one of the top pass-catchers in the league.
In Seattle's Week 6 20-12 win at the Jacksonville Jaguars, JSN caught eight receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown. It was his fourth game of the season, where he accounted for over 100 receiving yards.
His biggest play of the game was when he burned newly traded Greg Newsome II on a deep vertical route that resulted in a 61-yard touchdown. JSN has been a clutch and efficient pass-catcher for the Seahawks when they needed him the most.
One of his clutch plays was in Week 4 on the road against the Arizona Cardinals when he caught a near sideline catch for 22 yards to put Seattle in Cardinals' territory. Jason Myers would kick a 52-yard walk-off game-winning field goal to give Seattle the 23-20 win.
Through six games this season, JSN has caught 42 receptions for 696 yards and three touchdowns. He is likely going to be the league's leading receiver, ahead of the Los Angeles Rams' Puka Nacua, after a solid Week 6 performance.
JSN has earned the attention of analysts like Jordan Schultz, NFL insider and host of the Schultz Report, saying that JSN needs to be considered for a major award. Schultz took to X after the big touchdown play against the Jaguars.
It’s officially time to start discussing Jaxon Smith-Njigba as a bona fide OPOY candidate. JSN has been absolutely sensational for Sam Darnold and the Seahawks.
Unstoppable.pic.twitter.com/ocfv7Ntrda
"It’s officially time to start discussing Jaxon Smith-Njigba as a bona fide OPOY candidate. JSN has been absolutely sensational for Sam Darnold and the Seahawks. Unstoppable."
The AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year award usually goes to the best offensive-skilled player, regardless of position. Within the last two years, the award has been given to running backs. The two years before have been given to wide receivers. The last time the award was given to a quarterback was in 2018, when Patrick Mahomes won it in his first full year as a starter.
The only time a member of the Seahawks won the award was in 2005 when running back Shaun Alexander dominated the season while also winning the league MVP. It's an award that gives appreciation to the most explosive players, while the league MVP has been dominated by the quarterback position.
JSN should be on the short list of some of the top offensive players in the league already, but certainly for the award. If he maintains a highly productive season while helping the Seahawks stay in the hunt for the NFC West Divisional title, the award could be within JSN's reach.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Takeaways from Seahawks' bounce-back Week 6 win vs. Jaguars
Seattle Seahawks are crushing NFL competition on the road
Byron Murphy's latest breakout game cracks 4-year Seahawks record
Seahawks linked to 'intriguing' Auburn pass rusher for 2026 NFL Draft