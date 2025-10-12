Seattle Seahawks are crushing NFL competition on the road
The common phrase “there’s no place like home” might be overrated in many cases. For the Seattle Seahawks, they might love playing in Lumen Field, but they seem to have a knack for accounting for big wins on the road.
The Seahawks went on the road in Week 6 to the Jacksonville Jaguars and got a convincing 20-12 win. This game was a testament to how developed the Seahawks were defensively and at the line of scrimmage.
This game was also a testament to how consistent the Seahawks were on the road. Seattle's win over Jacksonville would be the ninth consecutive win on the road dating back to last season.
The impressive road winning streak started in Week 7 last season with a 34-14 score over the Atlanta Falcons. Four weeks later, Seattle would complete a 20-17 road comeback over the San Francisco 49ers. That win in Week 11 would also be the team's first win over San Francisco since 2021.
Seattle would finish last season winning four of the previous six games, all on the road. Those opponents would be against the New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, and the Los Angeles Rams.
The Seahawks got their first win of the season in Week 2 on the road, 31-17, against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are currently leading the AFC North. In Week 4, the Seahawks survived a second surge against the Cardinals with a 23-20 victory thanks to a comeback led by quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Through the nine games played, there have been times the Seahawks needed their defense to step up and then their offense to step up. Seattle has averaged 24.4 points in the nine games while allowing an average of 16.3 points per game. Four of those games are against NFC West Divisional opponents.
While the Seahawks have been great on the road, they have some ground to make up to maintain their presence at Lumen Field. Last season, the Seahawks were 3-6 in home games, including the brutal 29-20 loss to the New York Giants that likely kept them out of the playoffs. They are already 1-2 this season at home, but those turnovers in the final drive of the game.
The Seahawks have a long way to go if they want to think about the league’s longest road winning streak set by the 49ers from 1988 to 1990 at 18 games.
Seattle has six road games this season. The opponents are the Washington Commanders, the Rams, the Tennessee Titans, the Atlanta Falcons, the Carolina Panthers, and the 49ers. Three of those games are easily winnable, considering the Panthers and the Titans are two of the worst teams in the league.
If the Seahawks remain resilient on the road, they would have a 15-game road winning streak. As of Week 6, the league's all-time road winning streak is possible.
