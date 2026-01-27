Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald Had Relatable Reason for His Awkward Postgame Interview
Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald led his team to the Super Bowl with a thrilling win over the Rams last Sunday night. Then, moments after the victory, he had a very relatable moment during his live postgame interview with Fox Sports.
In case you missed it, Michael Strahan asked Macdonald what he thought about beating the rival 49ers and Rams in the playoffs to get to Super Bowl LX.
"We did not care," Macdonald said, which led to loud cheers from the home crowd in Seattle. "It's about us. It's always been about us and what we do."
Here's that moment:
Macdonald on Monday spoke about that interview and said he had trouble hearing Kam Chancellor speaking while the former Seahawks great was giving the NFC trophy to the team's owner. Macdonald also cracked a joke about himself not being great at public speaking.
"Obviously I'm really good at talking in public," he said with a smile.
He then explained why he was talking a little slow.
"Not in my wildest dreams did I think I’d be on a podium talking in front of the world," Macdonald said. "And so I didn’t know what I was going to say. This is the God’s honest truth—I’m listening to Kam talk and I can’t hear him. So I’m like man if I’m talking do I need to slow down or something? There’s an echo, it’s like when you’re hearing the national anthem you’re hearing the person in front of you and you don’t hear (the singer). So classic over think. So I’m like maybe I need to slow down when I’m talking and like say it louder because I can’t hear. So I’m like yelling into the mic and talking all slow and that’s why I did it."
Here's that very funny conversation:
And here's his full postgame interview:
Good on Macdonald for keeping it real with his explanation for what he was thinking during that moment and having a little fun with it.
Seahawks fans are hoping they'll get to hear another postgame interview with Macdonald after Super Bowl LX. And if that does happen, you have to think he will be ready for it this time.
