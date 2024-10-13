3 Reasons For Optimism Amid Seattle Seahawks' Recent Skid
With a mini bye ahead of their Week 7 game, the Seattle Seahawks have major issues to address before they face the Atlanta Falcons. They’re on a three-game losing streak. But the team started the season 3-0.
It’s hard to win games in the NFL. This Seahawks team has proven it can do that, regardless of what the most recent performances have told us. The three games in 11 days aren’t an excuse to lose three in a row, but it is a factor.
What reasons are there to feel good about Seattle’s chances of bouncing back from its skid? Through six games, what has been the team's strengths even in defeat? Here are three reasons for positivity regarding the Seahawks.
1. With the extended break, the Seahawks have a chance to get healthy.
Linebacker Tyrel Dodson, cornerback Devon Witherspoon, nose tackle Johnathan Hankins and safeties Julian Love and Rayshawn Jenkins are the only four defensive players to start all six games thus far for the Seahawks. Injuries have plagued this team, and Love has missed time despite each of his starts.
Riq Woolen, Leonard Williams, Boye Mafe, Byron Murphy II, Jerome Baker and Uchenna Nwosu are all key defenders or starters for Seattle who have missed some or extensive time. It hasn’t all been at the same time, either. Seattle has been forced to reshuffle its starting lineup constantly.
Through the first three games, the Seahawks were mostly healthy. The defense looked like a top-tier unit in conjunction with head coach Mike Macdonald’s scheme. Since then, the tight schedule only amplified Seattle’s issues — forcing players to get on the field even if they weren’t 100 percent.
Now, with a 10-day break, the Seahawks should get most of its starting lineup and premier backups back to health. If that’s the case, there’s a good chance the defense returns to form.
2. Even in losses, Seattle had opportunities to win.
Despite losing the turnover battle 6-1 over its last three games, Seattle somehow still managed to keep itself within striking distance late in the defeats.
In the Seahawks’ three victories, the defense gave up 14.3 points per game and 248.7 yards per game. In the losses, the unit allowed 35.7 points per game and 430.7 yards. Seattle has scored at least 20 points per game but hasn’t done enough to crack the 30-point mark.
If the Seahawks can become more consistent in closing out games when leading or completing late comebacks, the wins may start funneling back in. That’s much more difficult said than done, but Seattle is yet to be blown out, which is a positive.
3. The turnover issues are fixable.
Seattle’s kryptonite has been its ball security issues. From special teams fumbles to DK Metcalf fumbling in key situations, to Geno Smith’s six interceptions in six games. More often than not, those turnovers have resulted in points for the other team and have demoralized the Seahawks.
On the other hand, Seattle’s defense has forced just one turnover in the three losses (a 102-yard fumble return score versus the Giants). That unit has to be better creating opportunities and points for the Seahawks. Macdonald’s Baltimore Ravens led the NFL in takeaways (31) last season and turnover margin (+12) — a strength that has yet to translate to his scheme with Seattle.
This season, Seattle is tied for second-worst in the league at a minus-six turnover margin. A talent issue would be much harder to fix mid-season. A ball security issue can be reversed.