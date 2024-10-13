Seattle Seahawks ' DK Metcalf Looks To Snap Frustrating Streak
It's been a frustrating past few weeks for the Seattle Seahawks, especially after such a promising start to the season.
Following Thursday's loss to the San Franciso 49ers, the Seahawks have lost three-straight games and are now back to .500. There's a long list of things that have gone wrong over this stretch, but the most frustrating part is that so much of said list is avoidable mistakes.
On that note, perhaps no Seahawk has had a more-frustrating stretch than star wide receiver DK Metcalf. Fumbles in back-to-back games was agonizing enough, but against San Francisco, he had just three receptions for 48 yards on 11 targets. He also came oh so close to making a bigger impact, just barely not staying in bounds in the end zone before halftime having a 52-yard touchdown called back due to an illegal shift penalty in the fourth quarter.
As the Seahawks look to snap their losing streak, getting their star wideout back on track is a top priority.
"I think there is a couple where if you were to ask DK, he probably felt like he should have came down with, and if you look at it like macro, we have the end-of-half seven ball on the corner where he makes a heck of a catch and we're looking at an inch," head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Friday. "That's seven points compared to (49ers tight end George) Kittle’s, an inch he’s in, I mean it helps to put it in perspective.
"Yeah, we're not there, but there are opportunities where it might not be as far away as we think. Then we add the opportunity for him on the deep ball where we had the illegal formation. So, 'Hey, stay in it man, keep fighting.' This guy's a great player, he's playing great football for us on the whole and the targets are going to come your way and he's going to make them when we get it to him."
Metcalf, 26, can be one of the best receivers in the game when he's on, but much like the rest of his team, consistency has been an issue. If the Seahawks want to get back on track, they'll need Metcalf to be at his best far more often.