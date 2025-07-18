Seattle Seahawks star cornerback could sign franchise tag next offseason
The Seattle Seahawks are going to have to make a decision soon when it comes to fourth-year cornerback Riq Woolen.
Woolen, 26, was a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of UTSA and he has grown into a key piece for the Seahawks defense.
With his contract coming up at the end of the 2025 season, Pro Football Network writer Brandon Austin named Woolen as a candidate for the franchise tag.
"Riq Woolen is one of the NFL’s most athletic and productive cornerbacks in football. He played in 15 games last season, recording 46 tackles, 14 pass breakups, three interceptions, and a forced fumble," Austin wrote.
"Woolen has consistently limited opposing receivers throughout his young career. He has never allowed more than 6.3 yards per target in a season and has recorded multiple interceptions each year.
"Woolen is just 26 years old and possesses rare physical traits for the position. The projected 2026 franchise tag for cornerbacks is expected to be in the $21–22 million range. The Seattle Seahawks may tag him if they can’t get a deal done, keeping one of the best young corner duos intact."
With Devon Witherspoon on the roster, it's hard to imagine the Seahawks paying that much more on a long-term deal for Woolen. Witherspoon has a fifth-year option on the table, which means a long-term deal wouldn't be ready for him until the 2028 season.
If Woolen had the franchise tag for 2026, it could serve as the money that's being saved for Witherspoon when a long-term deal comes into fruition at the end of his rookie contract.
A lot of time will pass between now and Woolen's deadline, but going into the season, he could be a franchise tag candidate based on what he's already shown.
