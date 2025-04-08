All Seahawks

3 tight ends Seahawks could take in 2025 NFL Draft

The Seattle Seahawks could look to make an upgrade at tight end at some point during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Clemson tight end Jake Briningstool during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images
Clemson tight end Jake Briningstool during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks are looking to make some changes at the tight end position this offseason, and they should be able to make some upgrades during the 2025 NFL Draft.

The tight end class is deep this year, so the Seahawks will have a few players to choose from.

Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine identified three late-round tight ends that the Seahawks could pick in the draft.

National team tight end Harold Fannin Jr. of Bowling Green works through drills during Senior Bowl practice.
National team tight end Harold Fannin Jr. of Bowling Green works through drills during Senior Bowl practice. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

"The Seahawks are in the middle of a roster overhaul and already have Noah Fant as a respectable starting tight end. It's easy to overlook the position for Mike Macdonald's team," Ballentine writes.

"The only problem is Fant is set to become a free agent in 2026 and AJ Barner is more of a blocking tight end. It's a good duo for Klint Kubiak's debut, but there's definitely room for a young pass-catching option.

"Harold Fannin Jr. would be the ideal answer. Drafting him would allow the Seahawks flexibility to make Barner the blocking specialist while the rookie is a flexible receiving threat who could also play some fullback.

"If the Seahawks don't want to address the need early in the draft, then Jake Briningstool and Oronde Gadsden II would be Day 3 alternatives. Neither is a great blocker, but both have some receiving upside."

If Barner is more of a blocker, it would benefit the Seahawks to get a player that lines up more as a receiver. Having a reliable tight end in the offense will make Sam Darnold's job a lot easier as he adjusts into his first year with the Seahawks.

Syracuse Orange tight end Oronde Gadsden II is tackled by Connecticut Huskies defensive back Malcolm Bell
Syracuse Orange tight end Oronde Gadsden II is tackled by Connecticut Huskies defensive back Malcolm Bell / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

