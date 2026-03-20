4 Low-Cost Free Agents the Seahawks Should Sign

The Seattle Seahawks are past the first true wave of free agency, and they've made additions to the roster, but they are far from done.

The team still has 18 open roster spots and only four draft picks, so they can afford to add a couple of free agents. Here's a look at four players the team could add without breaking the bank.

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RB Joe Mixon

Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Joe Mixon did not play this past season in the NFL due to a leg injury, which is severely hurting his value as a free agent. That might give a team like the Seahawks an opportunity to pick up a bargain in the free agent market.

Mixon has run for over a thousand yards in five of his eight NFL seasons, so the potential is still there. He may not have a starting role for the Seahawks offense, but he can provide veteran legs that can get the team through part of the season while Zach Charbonnet recovers from a torn ACL.

TE Zach Ertz

Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz during practice at Ciudad Deportiva del Real Madrid. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Another player coming off of a long-term injury is tight end Zach Ertz, who's played the last two seasons with the Washington Commanders. While 2025 did not end the way Ertz had hoped, his 2024 campaign was a renaissance for the former Pro Bowl tight end.

Ertz is recovering in hopes of a team signing him this offseason. The Seahawks could benefit from adding a veteran behind AJ Barner that can be a target for Sam Darnold in the middle of the field. That's what Ertz provides at this point in his career, and it's something that wouldn't hurt the Seahawks that much, if at all.

OL Ben Bartch

San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Ben Bartch against the Arizona Cardinals. | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Depth on the offensive line is incredibly important, and the Seahawks are returning 11 players from that position group for next season. That being said, who's to say one more can't be added at least for the off-season portion of the year?

Bartch, a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has played the past three seasons for the San Francisco 49ers, where offensive coordinator Brian Flurry was the coach. Getting someone that can bridge the gap between Clint Kubiak's offense and Fleury's would be beneficial for the 90-man roster going into OTAs.

DB Harrison Smith

Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith reacts after an interception against the Washington Commanders. | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The Seahawks could look to add a safety after losing Coby Bryant in free agency to the Chicago Bears. Enter Harrison Smith, who has spent his entire 14-year career with the Minnesota Vikings.

Smith is contemplating retirement, but if he had an opportunity to play with a Super Bowl contender like the Seahawks, it may prompt him to give it one last go.

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