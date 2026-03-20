Seahawks Could Lose Jake Bobo To Free Agency

The Seattle Seahawks now face the pressure of deciding the future of fan favorite and role player Jake Bobo. The Seahawks allowed Bobo to rest in the free agent market and look for the best deal for himself. Now, however, the Seahawks are in danger of losing a player who meant so much more to their team beyond elite stats.

Jacksonville Jaguars join the Market for Seahawks' Jake Bobo

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) makes a catch to score a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

ESPN NFL analyst Field Yates reports that the Jacksonville Jaguars signed Bobo to an offer sheet to be in contention to join their roster. The Seahawks now have five days to match the offer or create a better deal.

Bobo is a former undrafted rookie from the 2023 NFL Draft class, who made a name for himself during training camp and preseason. Seahawks fans love an underdog story like Bobo, who can be a potential star in the making out of nowhere. Since then, Bobo has risen to be a critical role player in his seasons in Seattle.

In his 45 games played in three seasons, Bobo has caught 34 receptions for 323 yards and three touchdowns. This past season, he only caught two receptions for 20 yards. Bobo caught a key touchdown in the 31-27 NFC Championship win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Why the Seahawks Should Get Bobo Back

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) celebrates with Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bobo may be coming off the least productive year on the field statistics-wise, but he has been more impactful this past season for the Super Bowl-winning Seahawks than he has ever been. Bobo was one of the most efficient run-blockers from the receiver group. He is a team-first receiver rather than wanting to get as many receiving reps as possible.

There is potential for Bobo to be given opportunities to grow as a pass-catcher as opposed to just a team player. The Jaguars might realize that themselves and are looking to take the chance on him. The Jaguars have lost more players than they have signed, and their receiving corps isn't necessarily deep despite some top-tier talent.

Bobo is currently set to get at least $3.52 million this season, whether it is from the Jaguars or if the Seahawks come back with a better offer. If the Seahawks value Bobo more than a reliable role player, then they should seriously make the effort to re-sign and develop him. There are some pass-catchers on the roster, like Tory Horton, but his questions come with a lot of questions.

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