5 Turning Points in Seattle Seahawks Thrilling OT Win over Patriots
In a game like Sunday in Foxborough, it's hard to find just five turning points to highlight. You could likely point to 10 or so moments in the game that led to Seattle's big victory over the New England Patriots.
This game could've gone either way. Both teams had chances to win it late. Ultimately, the Seahawks made just a few more plays on offense, defense, and even special teams, to get the coveted road win.
Here are five of those moments that led to Seattle moving to 2-0.
2:50 1st Quarter: Geno Smith completes pass to DK Metcalf for 56-yard touchdown
The Patriots opened the scoring, taking an early 7-0 lead. The Seahawks immediately responded. Geno Smith found Metcalf deep down the left side for an explosive touchdown. Metcalf beat the coverage, aided perhaps by some miscommunication by New England, for the long score.
This helped the Seahawks' offense settle in and the team exhaled after allowing an early score to the Patriots. This play gave Seattle confidence in its passing game.
4:36 4th Quarter: Jacoby Brissett is sacked by Byron Murphy and Leonard Williams on 3rd down
Already down 20-17, the Seahawks were on their heels as the Patriots sustained a drive late in the fourth quarter. Facing a 3rd and 6, the Seahawks desperately needed a stop. If the Patriots converted, they would be able to bleed more clock and even get some game-sealing points.
Instead, Seattle flexed their muscles along the defensive line. Rookie first-round pick Byron Murphy II got his first NFL sack as he and Leonard Williams both got to Brissett for half of a sack each. That resulted in a nine-yard loss and forced New England to try a 48-yard field goal. Perhaps if Murphy and Williams don't beat their blocks for the sack, the kick has a higher trajectory and the next turning point play wouldn't have been possible.
3:52 4th Quarter: Joey Slye's field goal blocked by Julian Love
With New England being pinned back to Seattle's 30-yard line instead of being inside the 25 after the sack, the kick became much more difficult. Upon the snap, safety Julian Love slipped through the left side of the kicking team's line and got his hand in the way of Slye's kick. The tip made the kick fall well short.
A big play on special teams like that can galvanize an entire team. That appeared to be the case here. If that field goal gets through and is good, the Seahawks would've needed a touchdown instead of a field goal with precious little time to do it.
0:55 4th Quarter: Jason Myers converts 38-yard field goal to tie game
A lot of little crucial moments went Seattle's way in their final drive to get into field goal range. All of that would've been for not had Jason Myers missed the kick. The Seahawks opted to try the field goal on 4th and 1 instead of rolling the dice for a conversion.
Myers made that gamble pay off as he drilled the game-tying field goal. That put the game at 20-20 with under one minute to play. The Patriots didn't do anything with that remaining time and the game went to overtime, thanks in part to Myers' leg.
5:20 Overtime: Geno Smith completes pass to Tyler Lockett for 16 yards to NE 22-yard line
You definitely were expecting the game-winning field goal, weren't you?
Having this play instead is actually a compliment to Myers. Once Smith completed the throw to Lockett to get the ball inside the 25-yard line, it felt like almost a foregone conclusion the Seahawks were going to win the game.
That completion and catch was one of the most clutch moments of the entire game. Lockett showed sure hands and his veteran experience showed through with his ball security as he ran.
With that connection from the two veterans, Seattle was in easy field goal range and all New England could do was sit and watch as Myers and the Seahawks won the game in Foxborough.