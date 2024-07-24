Best-Case, Worst-Case Scenarios For Seattle Seahawks Entering 2024 Season
After months of anticipation, the Seattle Seahawks will open their first training camp practice under the direction of new coach Mike Macdonald on July 24 with plenty of buzz surrounding the franchise entering a new era.
Looking towards the 2024 season, what are the best and worst-case scenarios for the Seahawks heading their first training camp with Macdonald at the helm? Our writing staff dishes out projections for a magical season as well as the potential for doom and gloom in the Pacific Northwest:
Best Case
Playing to their potential after underachieving and missing the postseason in 2023, the Seahawks climb to the top five in points scored behind a dynamic skill-position group featuring DK Metcalf, Kenneth Walker III, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Meanwhile, the arrival of coach Mike Macdonald coincides with a much-improved defense anchored by Leonard Williams and a fierce interior defensive line, leading to an 11-win season and an NFC West title. -Corbin Smith
The simplified best-case scenario for Seattle requires two major components: Mike Macdonald's Seahawks defense is as good or better than his Baltimore unit in 2023, and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb's offensive scheme helps the Seahawks to be the most productive they've been since at least 2019 when the offense finished eighth in total yards. If both of these items are true, Seattle would suddenly have a top-10 offense, return to being one of the NFL's most feared defenses and could win 12 games to capture an NFC West title. Quarterback Geno Smith would have the best season of his 11-year career, while receivers DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba each surpass 1,000 yards receiving. The offensive line holds up and the run game is established, allowing Kenneth Walker III to gallop for 1,200 yards rushing. Rookie first-round pick Byron Murphy II proves to be a game-wrecker from the jump, the versatile personnel around him flourishes in Macdonald's scheme and second-year cornerback Devon Witherspoon earns an All-Pro nod. -Connor Benintendi
Mike Macdonald instantly rejuvenates the defense, as his scheme plus the talent littered across all three levels leads to a massive jump in production. That, coupled with one of the more talented receiving trios on the offense orchestrated by Geno Smith, leads to Seattle being competitive in every game. The offensive line gels with more young talent and health, while coordinator Ryan Grubb brings an innovative approach that clicks. They improve their record against NFC West teams as well, after losing every game against the Rams and 49ers last season. This is a formula for a playoff appearance. -Nick Lee
The Seahawks jump out of the gate without any issues from the coaching staff transition. The offense hums immediately under offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who transitions to the NFL with ease, showing no issues with spacing. Wide receivers DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba take a major step forward and thrive in his scheme. Defensively, Mike Macdonald takes the Seahawks defense back to prominence with the defensive line as the key factor. Macdonald empowers the likes of Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy II to dominate in the trenches and the cornerbacks thrive in his scheme. -Tyler Forness
Worst Case
Struggling to adapt as a first-time head coach, Macdonald’s defense in Seattle doesn’t find the same success as it did in Baltimore, finishing in the bottom third of the NFL in points allowed. Quarterback Geno Smith regresses in a new offensive scheme with lingering offensive line problems in front of him and eventually gets benched in favor of Sam Howell as the team limps to a 6–11 record and finishes in last place in the NFC West to earn a top-10 draft pick. -Corbin Smith
It all falls apart early. The worst thing that could happen to Seattle this season is for first-time head coach Mike Macdonald and first-time NFL coordinators Ryan Grubb, Aden Durde and Jay Harbaugh to appear out of their depth from Week 1. The schemes aren't translating, there are blatant game management blunders and a previously-lauded new staff suddenly is under pressure to right the ship. As a result, critical players on offense and defense look lost and regress, and the team wins five games to finish dead last in the NFC West — creating loads of questions heading into 2025.
The defense falls behind trying to learn a new system. Ryan Grubb is overmatched moving from the college game to calling NFL offenses and struggles to adapt to the pro game. Players like Riq Woolen, Charles Cross, and Abe Lucas fail to take a step forward in year three. Geno Smith is running for his life behind a faulty offensive line, not having time to connect with his talented receiver group. They spin their wheels and fail to make the playoffs, despite talent throughout the roster. -Nick Lee
Things get off to a very poor start under both Macdonald and Grubb. We get first-time head coach jitters with Macdonald as he struggles to control and command in-game situations. His defense struggles without having great linebackers to roam the field in all phases, making consistency a major issue. The same goes for Grubb, who struggles to adapt his scheme to the NFL game with space becoming harder to find and the interior of the offensive line is a major factor in their lack of success. -Tyler Forness
