Seattle Seahawks Usher in Training Camp With Rookie Report Day
Bringing one of the most eventful offseasons in franchise history to a close and kicking off the much-anticipated 2024 season, the Seattle Seahawks will officially open training camp with rookies reporting to the VMAC on Wednesday.
In recent seasons, former head coach Pete Carroll hasn't taken advantage of NFL rules allowing rookies to report a week early, instead having them arrive with veterans on the same day. But with a new scheme to implement on offense and defense, new coach Mike Macdonald isn't going to be missing out on the opportunity to give Seattle's rookie class a bit of a head start before the first open practice to the public on July 24.
Headlining the Seahawks latest crop of rookies, first-round pick Byron Murphy will be expected to push for significant playing time early in a deep, talented defensive line. The former All-American selection from Texas brings elite juice at the position and excellent positional flexibility, as he posted phenomenal testing numbers at the NFL combine in February after leading the FBS division in pass rush win rate last season while seeing action as a 3-tech defensive tackle and nose tackle.
Shortly after Seattle selected Murphy, general manager John Schneider told reporters that the scouting department had him as their highest graded defender, creating lofty expectations before he even took a snap on the practice field.
With shoring up the offensive line being a top priority this spring, the Seahawks will also welcome a trio of rookies to their first NFL training camp in guards Christian Haynes and Sataoa Laumea and tackle Michael Jerrell.
Haynes, a two-time All-American at UConn, fell into the middle of the third round before Seattle snagged him with the 81st overall selection. Though he only worked with the second-team offensive line during OTAs and mandatory minicamp, he's expected to immediately compete against incumbent Anthony Bradford and McClendon Curtis for the starting right guard job.
As for Laumea and Jerrell, the two sixth-round picks will start off at left guard and right tackle respectively, though each player did see snaps at another position during OTAs.
Among the Seahawks most intriguing incoming rookies, fourth-round pick Tyrice Knight will kick off his NFL career working at weakside linebacker, where he's expected to learn behind veteran starter Jerome Baker. After racking up 140 combined tackles and 15.5 tackles for loss in his final season at UTEP, the coaching staff has high hopes for his future, with Macdonald hinting that he could eventually move to middle linebacker as he develops.
Seattle also will get its first extended look at fourth-round pick AJ Barner, who missed most of OTAs and was limited at minicamp by a hamstring injury suffered during pre-draft training. Following the departures of Colby Parkinson and Will Dissly in free agency, he will have an early chance to earn significant playing time as a traditional Y-tight end behind Noah Fant, competing for snaps against veteran Pharaoh Brown and fellow rookie Jack Westover.
In the secondary, the Seahawks invested a pair of day three picks in former Auburn cornerbacks Nehemiah Pritchett and D.J. James, who will face daunting competition in one of the deepest position groups on the roster. Boasting legit 4.36 speed, Pritchett spent most of OTAs rotating in at left cornerback and should stay on the boundary, while James slid inside and will vie for snaps as a slot cornerback with previous experience playing outside in college.
With Riq Woolen, Devon Witherspoon, Mike Jackson, Tre Brown, and other returning veterans ahead of them on the depth chart, Pritchett and James will have to cut their teeth on special teams. Pritchett excelled as a kick returner in his junior season with the Tigers and could factor into that competition this summer, while James played quite a bit on coverage teams at the college level and should get a crack at earning a spot on those units as a rookie.
Whether a highly touted first-round pick in Murphy or an undrafted signee looking to impress such as Westover, the journey to a starting role and/or roster spot will start on Wednesday, providing all of the Seahawks rookies an equal opportunity to get off to a strong start before veterans rejoin the mix next week.