By the Numbers: Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions
The Seahawks and Lions are set for an epic Monday Night Football clash. These two squads have played three times in the last 36 months. All three led to major offensive fireworks. Several relevant stats and figures go into this matchup.
45-35
That is the average score, in favor of the Seahawks, of the last three meetings. Seattle has scored 51, 48, and 37 points respectively against Detroit in those meetings. The last two of those matchups came at Ford Field. These two teams have engaged in some epic barnburners over the last three NFL seasons. Will we see more fireworks this go-around?
6
The Seahawks are on a six-game winning streak against the Lions. That includes a playoff game. Seattle hosted Detroit for the Wild Card round of the playoffs following the 2016 season. The Seahawks trounced the Lions, 26-6, thanks to 161 rushing yards from Thomas Rawls. The Lions have not beaten the Seahawks since 2012.
648
Passing yards for Geno Smith in two starts at Ford Field. Smith eclipsed the 300-yard mark in both matchups in Detroit. He appears very comfortable in a dome setting, especially in Detroit. He threw for 320 and 328 yards, respectively, along with four touchdowns against zero turnovers. The West Virginia product has been downright surgical in his two starts under the lights at Ford Field.
25
Pressures for Aidan Hutchinson this season, per Pro Football Focus. That leads the entire NFL by a full four pressures and is an average of over eight pressures per game. He has broken out as the league's top pass rusher this season. He will be a menace to contain for the Seattle offensive line. This will be a stiff test especially for backup right tackle Stone Forsythe. The positive for Forsythe is he faced Hutchinson last season with some success, not allowing a sack or quarterback hits.
438
Rushing yards combined between Lions running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. This is likely the best one-two punch of running backs in the entire NFL. Montgomery is ninth in the NFL in yards after contact. Gibbs is fourth in missed tackles forced. They are a lethal combo that the Seahawks must contain if they want to win this game.
2-6
The Seahawks were 2-6 last season straight up as the underdog. This matchup with the Lions will be Mike Macdonald's first test in Seattle as an underdog. Notably, one of the two wins Seattle had last season as underdogs was against the Lions. The other win was against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 15.
79.2
Jared Goff's passer rating so far this season. If the season ended today, that would be the second-worst of his career, after his rookie season. The Lions' high-flying passing attack is off to a slow start this season. However, he did put together the best of the first three games of the season last time out against the Cardinals. He posted a 113.6 passer rating with 199 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. The Seahawks should know by now how to beat Jared Goff. If they put enough pressure on him, he is prone to critical mistakes.