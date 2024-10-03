By the Numbers: Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Giants
The Seahawks now sit at 3-1 after their first loss of the season to the Detroit Lions. They are a banged-up group, especially on defense.
They now welcome the New York Giants into Seattle for the second time in three seasons. What are some of the stats and figures that are relevant to this matchup?
16
The Seahawks have allowed 16 total points to the Giants over the last two matchups. Seattle won at Lumen Field in 2022, 27-13. Last season, the Seahawks dismantled the Giants on Monday Night Football, winning 24-3. They have outscored the Giants 51-16 in those two meetings.
97
Devon Witherspoon returned an interception 97 yards for a touchdown against the Giants last season, which is the second-longest pick-six in Seahawks franchise history. Witherspoon tortured the Giants with that interception, along with seven tackles, two sacks, and three quarterback hits. Witherspoon has had a somewhat quiet start to his 2024 campaign. This feels like a good spot for the first breakout game of his sophomore season.
6
NFC titles between these two franchises since the year 2000. These are two of the more storied NFC franchises of the last two decades. Certainly, they are currently on different trajectories. However, both of these teams have a proud history over the last 24 years, including three Super Bowl titles combined.
3.4
New York ranks dead last in the NFL with 3.4 yards per rush. The Giants were held to a measly 26 rushing yards against the Cowboys last Thursday night. They struggle to run the ball. Even with a banged-up defensive line, the Seahawks need to control their lackluster run game.
40
The combined QB pressures for Giants defensive linemen Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, and Kayvon Thibodeaux. New York's strength is their defensive line. The Seahawks will have their hands full. Right tackle Stone Forsythe had an abysmal game against the Lions and his task gets no easier against this front from New York. Christian Haynes began taking the majority of snaps at right guard for the Seahawks. Perhaps he can fare better than Anthony Bradford.
4
The Giants defense has only allowed four red zone touchdowns in four games. That is the third-lowest amount in the NFL. The Seahawks offense cannot afford to settle for field goals in a game where they are favored at home. They must cash in and keep New York at arm's length.
75.4
The passer rating for Daniel Jones since the beginning of 2023. Among 56 quarterbacks with at least 100 pass attempts in that time, that ranks 46th. The Seahawks need to fluster Jones. The pass rush and the coverage schemes should make life miserable for the Duke product. He is prone to the critical mistake and this defense is capable of forcing Jones into those situations.
3-8
The Giants are 3-8 in road games since the beginning in 2023. The Seahawks have been playing well at home so far this season. The team, and the fans, will need to bring it once more to make the Giants uncomfortable. The fan noise, mixed with the aggressive Seahawks defense, should make life difficult for Brian Daboll's squad.