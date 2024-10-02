Multiple Seattle Seahawks Defenders Returning to Practice
Three defensive starters will return to practice on Wednesday for the Seattle Seahawks' walk-through session, head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters.
Defensive lineman Leonard Williams (ribs) and outside linebackers Boye Mafe (knee) and Uchenna Nwosu (knee) will be back on the practice field, Macdonald said, per ESPN's Brady Henderson. First-round rookie Byron Murphy II (hamstring) will not participate in Wednesday's walk-through.
Additionally, while not directly addressing starting safety Julian Love's practice availability, Macdonald said he believes Love is "doing OK," per The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar. Love missed the second half of Seattle's Monday night bout against the Detroit Lions with a quad contusion.
Williams and Murphy both sustained new injuries in the Seahawks' Week 3 win over the Miami Dolphins. Mafe seemingly re-aggravated an existing knee issue against the Dolphins. With Seattle playing three games in 11 days from Week 4-6, all three were held out against the Lions.
Nwosu has not yet played this season after sustaining an MCL sprain in Seattle's preseason finale via a cut block from Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller. He returned to the practice field last week in a limited capacity but didn't participate in the latter half of the week.
Once Love went down versus the Lions, Seattle was playing without five of 11 defensive starters. Macdonald was not asked about the status of inside linebacker Jerome Baker, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury.
If all goes well in a short week, Seattle could see Nwosu, Mafe, Williams and Love back on the field on Sunday versus the New York Giants. Murphy's non-participation doesn't bode well for his Sunday status.
It is possible, however, that some of those players are held out longer to allow them to get back to 100 percent. Heading into Week 5, there are plenty of games yet to be played, and it may be advantageous to do so regarding long-term health.