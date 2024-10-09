By The Numbers: Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers are set to do battle on Thursday Night Football this week in Seattle. This will be the first of two meetings between the fierce division rivals.
The 49ers have been on top of the division for several years now. What figures and stats are relevant in this matchup between San Francisco and Seattle?
5
This is the one everyone will point to. The Seahawks have lost five straight contests against the 49ers, with their last win coming on December 5, 2021. Not only have the Seahawks lost a quintet of games in a row, but they mostly have been one-sided. Four of those five losses have been by double-digit points. If the Seahawks want to truly declare themselves back as contenders, they need to take down the 49ers for the first time in nearly three full years.
33-19
That was the score between the Ravens and the 49ers on Christmas Day last season. Mike Macdonald's defense befuddled the high-octane Kyle Shanahan offense that had been rolling. The score was 33-12 until midway through the fourth quarter. Macdonald's scheme dominated San Francisco's attack. Yes, the personnel is different in Seattle, but this should give Seahawks fans a reason for optimism. One of the reasons why the Seahawks brought in Macdonald was to combat the innovative offenses within the division.
6.3
The 49ers are third in the NFL in yards per play. Shanahan is one of the best in the game at scheming receivers open downfield. The offensive line is proficient at creating running lanes for whoever is playing running back. Even though they haven't set the world on fire yet this season, this is still an explosive offense, even while missing Christian McCaffrey.
2021
It's been three seasons since the 49ers last started 2-3. That year, they finished 10-7 and 3rd place in the NFC West. They are not off to a fast start and are coming off of a loss to the Arizona Cardinals at home. It appears this game in Seattle might become a "must-win" for San Francisco. Starting 2-4, with how competitive this division appears to be, would spell trouble.
0
Geno Smith has never beaten the 49ers as the starting quarterback. He is currently 0-3 with an 82.7 passer rating. He only got one crack at the 49ers last season, since he missed one matchup due to injury. Smith's only game against San Francisco last season didn't go well. He threw for just 180 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception, while being sacked six times. This is a chance for Smith and the Seahawks to flip the script on the 49ers.
94.1
That is 49ers linebacker Fred Warner's Pro Football Focus grade. That ranks as the top grade among all defenders in the league. He is an early candidate for Defensive Player of the Year, and is the only player in the NFL right now with at least 20 tackles, one sack, and one interception returned for a touchdown. Seattle will have their hands full trying to contain Warner to avoid having him wreck their offensive game plan.
25
The amount of missed tackles forced by San Francisco running back Jordan Mason, which leads all running backs. Even in Christian McCaffrey's absence, the 49ers have been able to run the ball. Mason has over 210 rushing yards in the last two games total. Mason went from undrafted to San Francisco's saving grace at running back for the first month of the season. Seattle will need to bring their hard hats to bring him down. If the Seahawks continue to struggle with tackling, this will be a long game.