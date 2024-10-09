All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Prepared for 'Great' San Francisco 49ers Run Game

The San Francisco 49ers' rushing attack presents a big test for the Seattle Seahawks and their struggling defense.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks face a big test tomorrow when they take on the San Francisco 49ers at home on Thursday Night Football.

One of the most successful aspects of the Niners' offense is their run game, and Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald is well-aware of the challenge they present.

"They do a great job," Macdonald said on Monday. "I go up here and I could give you the whole laundry list of stuff. We can turn the tape on, talk it through. But, the fact of the matter is it's the same NFL run schemes that we've seen and we've had success against, and some schemes that we've had a hard time with up to this point. We’ve got to make those right, and we’ve got to go play ball. We’ve just got to go fight our tails off, be on the same page and get 11 hats to the football for as many plays as it takes and try to come out with a win. That's just the name of the game. That's the NFL for you. That's when you go up against the 49ers. Our guys know that we're in for that, and we're up for the challenge."

Even though Christian McCaffrey remains on injured reserve with an Achilles injury, Jordan Mason has stepped up in a big way for the Niners in his absence. In five games so far this season, Mason has 536 rushing yards, averaging over 100 per game. Only Baltimore Ravens star Derrick Henry has ran for more yards so far this season than Mason, proving the scheme the Niners run is successful.

If the Seahawks can contain Mason, they will have a better chance to win the game. If not, they could find themselves in the loss column for the third consecutive week.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

