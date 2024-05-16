All Seahawks

WATCH: Chris Pratt Guest Stars in Seattle Seahawks Schedule Release Video

The Seattle Seahawks enlisted in some top actor help to drop their new schedule.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Seattle Seahawks fans pose during the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus
Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Seattle Seahawks fans pose during the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Seattle Seahawks entered the "scheduleverse" with their new schedule release video, and they called upon a superhero's help to make it happen.

Chris Pratt, a diehard Seahawks fan known for playing "Star-Lord" in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, teamed up with his favorite football team to help release the schedule for the upcoming season.

Here's a look at the video:

Pratt, who voiced the "Glasses" in the short film, co-starred alongside Seahawks cornerbacks Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen. Offensive tackle Charles Cross was also one of the main characters in the three-minute skit.

In most of the league's schedule videos, there are games written out or easter eggs that reveal the games throughout the duration of the mini-film. However, the Seahawks opted not to show those.

Instead, they released all of the games with superhero-themed posters in a thread on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The artwork is remarkable, with each week depicting a popular Seahawks player as a superhero.

The artist behind the work is Donny Brock, the design manager for the Seahawks. Brock has been with the Seahawks since February 2022.

The Seahawks begin their 2024 schedule by playing the Denver Broncos in Week 1 at Lumen Field. Among the notable games include a Week 4 Monday Night Football contest on the road against the Detroit Lions, a Week 6 Thursday Night Football affair against the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers and a Week 15 Sunday Night Football matchup at home against the Green Bay Packers.

